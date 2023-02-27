Law firms take cut of abuse survivor redress money, investigation shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Law firms take cut of abuse survivor redress money, investigation shows

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 11:48 am Updated: February 27, 2023, 12:55 pm
Redress Scotland was created in 2021 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Redress Scotland was created in 2021 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Legal firms are being paid out of settlements given to child abuse survivors through a Government scheme, the BBC has found.

Redress Scotland was set up in 2021 to offer compensation payments of up to £100,000 for people who were abused while in care.

As of the end of January, almost £16 million had been paid out through the scheme, as well as more than £88,000 in legal fees.

But a BBC investigation found law firms were charging as much as 10% to survivors for their services.

The process was created so survivors would be able to apply for compensation without the need for a lawyer, but offered some funding for legal fees if outside support is required.

However, it has emerged some law firms are negotiating with clients for payment outside the scheme.

Digby Brown, one of the country’s biggest personal injury law firms, said it does not charge a flat percentage to survivors looking to access compensation, instead assessing “the value of the exhaustive investigative work required to navigate and undertake redress applications”.

Joanne Preacher, who paid 10% of her compensation to the firm, told the BBC: “It was me who was injured, not them.

Jamie Greene in Holyrood
Tory MSP Jamie Greene (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

“I think they should be paid, just not 10%. It’s too much.”

Helen Holland, a campaigner on behalf of abuse survivors, said firms should be using the existing mechanism to cover fees, adding: “They shouldn’t be charging survivors a percentage.”

The Scottish Government has come under fire over the revelation with Scottish Tory MSP Jamie Greene, a member of the committee which scrutinised the redress legislation in 2020, saying he attempted to pass an amendment which would close the “loophole” allowing law firms to charge survivors.

“Alas, the SNP ignored my warnings that exactly this sort of scenario could arise – casually dismissing my proposals,” he said.

“To now learn that lawyers have taken such a significant chunk of the compensation paid out to survivors is galling but unsurprising.

“Whilst questions must be asked as to why lawyers think it appropriate to exploit this loophole, the primary blame lies with the SNP Government for creating it.

“They must address the serious flaws in this scheme and ensure brave survivors receive every penny of the compensation they deserve.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Liam McArthur said: “These reports are deeply concerning. This fund is meant to prevent lawyers from swallowing the compensation, but it seems that is not happening.

“I hope that firms will look at the nature of these cases and recognise that this is not a time for excessive profiteering.

“The Scottish Government should consider whether more can be done to strengthen the hand of victims and ensure that they are compensated fully and fairly.”

A spokesman for Digby Brown said survivors found the process to be “needlessly convoluted, emotionally traumatising and unbelievably slow”, and some were “happy to invest in our approach”.

Rates are agreed with clients ahead of time, with the firm saying they are “fully explained to all survivors at the very beginning of the process in clear, plain English as envisaged and allowed under the scheme”.

They added: “It is our legal duty to investigate and confirm all the circumstances, evidence and routes to justice before providing the best possible legal advice because survivors have the right to know all their choices and they do not get any kind of help like this from redress or Government call handlers.

“With everything we do, we seek to empower choice with survivors yet redress fails in this regard as evidenced by its deplorable waiver condition and the consequences of survivors signing away their legal rights.

“We do not charge a flat percentage for redress applications and any fees incurred are deferred until the case has settled and reflect the value of the exhaustive investigative work required to navigate and undertake redress applications.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said applicants were free to come to their own arrangement on fees with a solicitor, should they wish, adding: “Scotland’s Redress scheme has been designed to enable applications to be made without the need for a solicitor.

“However, we recognise that some applicants will want solicitor representation from the outset of their application or during another part of the process, and we strongly encourage it before signing a waiver and accepting a payment from the scheme.

“To allow applicants to make that choice without having to fund it themselves, reasonable legal fees up to set maximum levels will be paid for by the scheme, in addition to the redress payments.

“We do not expect applicants to contribute to legal fees and this should be agreed with their solicitor at the outset.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
George Street police
Aberdeen’s George Street sealed off due to disturbance involving ‘a number of people’
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief stole Uber Eats delivery driver’s car and took it on 52-mile joyride
3
Northern Lights from Farr in the Highlands. Image Terri Carline Middleton.
Northern Lights put on the ‘best show ever’ over much of Scotland, and you…
4
Shaun Summers. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
5
What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?
6
White smoke can be seen coming from the incinerator site today, Monday, February 27th, 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone pictures: White gas billows into sky as Aberdeen incinerator fires up
2
7
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Moray planning ahead, Sunday February 26 2023 Picture shows; Proposals for new shops and flats in Lossiemouth.. Lossiemouth. Supplied by Domus Leaseholders Date; Unknown
Former Lossiemouth bar set for new lease of life as shops and flats, community…
8
Aldi store on Loco Works Road, Inverurie.
Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment
9
Millbank Community Centre could become a large home with its own play room and bar
Community centre could be Donside dream home, Inverurie abattoir demolition and Aberdeen’s McNasty’s hotel…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Father phoned police on drink-driving son who drove to car wash

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Louise Glen. The Northern Lights were seen in Mallaig and in Inverness. Images: Pawel Cymbalista and Michelle Henderson Picture shows; Northern Lights. Mallaig and Inverness. Supplied by Pawel Cymbalista Michelle Henderson Date; 27/02/2023
Northern Lights: Where and when you'll be able to see the Aurora tonight
Using Lego to stimulate the science and technology industry. Image: Supplied.
Let battle commence! Lego challenge returns to UHI Outer Hebrides
Granite Noir, which featured the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers, has had its most successful year year. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Aberdeen's crime writing festival Granite Noir attracts biggest-ever audience
People are being warned that despite being "cute and cuddly" seal pups on the Aberdeenshire beach can still deliver a "nasty bite". Image: PA
Warnings not to approach 'cute and cuddly' seals on Aberdeenshire beach for selfies
Gary Campbell, paid to livestream abuse from the Philippines. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Firefighter directed sex attacks and rapes of young girls in Philippines from his home…
Hundreds of indigenous human skulls have been found from colonial conquests in the university's collection. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Hundreds of human skulls taken in colonial conquests found in Aberdeen University's collection
Mary's Meals is set to close its doors in Oban. Image: Supplied.
Blow to Oban and Lochgilphead high streets as Mary Meals shuts charity shops
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Head teacher Craig Connon cuts the ribbon along with youngest pupil Alfie Finlay (3) and oldest pupil Shon Ahmed (11) at the Ness Castle Primary grand opening
'Well worth the wait': Opening day arrives for Ness Castle school
Asco operative with jetting pressure washer
Asco to invest more than £10 million in its UK business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented