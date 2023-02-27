Patel: Reports of criminal who murdered after avoiding deportation ‘appalling’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patel: Reports of criminal who murdered after avoiding deportation ‘appalling’

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 4:58 pm
Former home secretary Priti Patel has branded reports a criminal murdered a man after avoiding being deported “absolutely appalling” (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Former home secretary Priti Patel has branded reports a criminal murdered a man after avoiding being deported “absolutely appalling”.

Ernesto Elliott was due to be flown back to Jamaica in December 2020 but was taken off a deportation flight after successful last-minute legal challenges which were supported by celebrities and Labour MPs, the Daily Mail reported.

Just six months later – in June 2021 – he and his son Nico Elliott stabbed 35-year-old Nathaniel Eyewu-Ago who chased them through Greenwich in south east London after they robbed him of cash and drugs. He later died in hospital after being stabbed in the heart, the Metropolitan Police said.

Video posted online captured the vicious street fight and showed the men lunging at each other with large knives in broad daylight.

Court staff confirmed 45-year-old Ernesto Elliott was last month jailed for life with a minimum term of 26 years at Woolwich Crown Court after being found guilty of murder and robbery.

His 23-year-old son was also handed a life sentence and will have to serve at least 22 years behind bars, the Met said.

When asked about the incident at a Policy Exchange event in central London on Monday, Ms Patel said: “I was heavily involved in that as home secretary at the time, and I’m afraid, as ever, we came up against various specialist immigration lawyers, Labour MPs but also celebrities who for some reason thought that they should stop a deportation flight of foreign national offenders going back to Jamaica, and that was completely wrong.

“The individuals that were meant to go on that plane had a range of criminal activity amongst them, murderers, rapists, people who had done horrible things to children. And it was right that they should have been put on that flight.

“So I’m afraid it is absolutely appalling that individual who should have been on the plane basically was taken off the flight and went on to commit murder.”

In December 2020, campaigners tried to halt a scheduled deportation flight to Jamaica amid ongoing concerns over the Windrush scandal – with some of the people on board granted a last-minute reprieve after fresh asylum and modern slavery claims were made.

The Home Office insisted the flight was to remove dangerous foreign criminals from the country, including those convicted of rape and murder.

None of the people had been born in the UK or was eligible for the Windrush compensation scheme, the department said. Although officials would not say whether any had immediate relatives who were from the Windrush generation.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “Foreign national offenders who exploit our system and commit crimes here in the UK will face the full force of the law, including deportation at the earliest opportunity for those eligible.

“The government is committed to stopping abuse of the immigration system, taking decisive action against those who try to play the system.

“While legal challenges can frustrate immediate deportation, we remain resolute in our commitment to deport those who abuse our hospitality.”

