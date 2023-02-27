Sunak scraps Johnson’s controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak scraps Johnson’s controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 5:10 pm Updated: February 27, 2023, 7:17 pm
Boris Johnson (PA)
Boris Johnson (PA)

Boris Johnson’s controversial legislation to override post-Brexit rules on Northern Ireland has been dumped by Rishi Sunak after he negotiated a new deal with the European Union.

Brussels agreed in turn that it will scrap its legal action against the UK, launched in retaliation over the former prime minister’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

Mr Sunak confirmed the move and told MPs that his new deal “puts beyond all doubt that we’ve now taken back control”, echoing Mr Johnson’s slogan.

Mr Johnson had been warning his successor that scrapping the legislation would be a “great mistake”.

But Mr Sunak said his new “Windsor Framework”, finalised with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, means there is no longer legal justification for the Bill.

He told the Commons Mr Johnson’s legislation kept the UK under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, “leaving us open to months, maybe years, of uncertainty, disruption and legal challenge”.

The Prime Minister said he will publish new legal advice saying the new deal means the original justification has “now fallen away”.

“In other words, neither do we need the Bill, nor do we have a credible basis to pursue it,” he said.

The commission welcomed the UK agreeing to let the Bill, currently stalled in the House of Lords, to lapse at the end of the parliamentary session.

“These arrangements, when implemented, mean that there will no longer be grounds for the existing Commission legal proceedings against the United Kingdom relating to the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland,” a statement said.

Some had interpreted recent remarks from Home Secretary Suella Braverman, a senior Eurosceptic, as support for Mr Johnson’s backing of the protocol Bill.

But, according to Downing Street, she “congratulated” Mr Sunak and said the new “Stormont brake” giving the UK a veto over EU law in Northern Ireland is “an important measure to help safeguard sovereignty”.

Attorney General Victoria Prentis told the Cabinet the legal basis of Mr Johnson’s legislation had fallen away now a new deal had been negotiated with the EU.

“She said the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill was not a permanent solution and would still leave the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice unaffected in international law,” according to the Prime Minister’s official spokesman.

“She added that the legal basis of the bill, the doctrine of necessity, had now fallen away thanks to the successful negotiation of the agreement.”

Former Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg had also backed Mr Johnson’s call, saying the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill had the support of Mr Johnson, who he described as “the person who had a mandate from the British voters”.

