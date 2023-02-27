Fairmont Windsor Park hotel delighted to be part of ‘historic occasion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fairmont Windsor Park hotel delighted to be part of ‘historic occasion’

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 6:24 pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Fairmont Windsor Park (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Fairmont Windsor Park (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Staff at Fairmont Windsor Park, where the new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland was agreed, said they are “delighted” that the hotel was part of the “historic occasion”.

The hotel, in Berkshire, served as the venue for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to agree the “Windsor Framework” on Monday.

General manager Ryan Nicholls told the PA news agency: “It was not a large corporate event. The event was here for a reason – do the business and move on.”

Brexit
The Fairmont Windsor Park (Aaron Chown/PA)

He added: “We are delighted to be part of that historic occasion.”

It is understood Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen were offered tea, coffee and light refreshments.

Katarina Nielsen, marketing and communications director, said the hotel is “proud” to have hosted the meeting.

“For us it has been wonderful exposure,” she told PA, explaining that the hotel only opened in January last year.

She added that Fairmont Windsor Park “lends itself very well” to this type of event because it is “very easy” for them to enhance security.

The five-star hotel is surrounded by 40 acres of green space and situated on the edge of Windsor Great Park, a royal park that spans 4,800 acres.

According to Booking.com, an overnight stay in a “Queen Eaves Room” – which offers a queen size bed, 55-inch television and a bathroom – would cost at least £361 for one person.

The hotel has a total of 251 rooms.

Aside from accommodation,  facilities include an award-winning luxury spa and wellness centre, seven restaurants and bars, and event spaces.

Fairmont Windsor Park also has 15 meeting rooms, one of which served as the venue for the political meeting, and a ballroom that can cater for events of up to 700 guests.

The main reception is situated in a circular room under a large dome skylight with four clocks on the wall telling the time in London, New York, Paris and Tokyo.

Luxury watchmaker Hublot has a shop in the lobby, alongside Floris of London – the oldest English fragrance retailer – and a Mr Simms sweet shop.

Etched into a stone bench in the grounds is a quote from the Magna Carta: “To no-one will we sell, to no-one will we deny or delay right or justice.”

In October last year, Fairmont Windsor Park announced it would host five Wish kids and their families as part of the Make-A-Wish programme which grants experiences for children with critical illnesses.

The hotel also showcases art in partnership with the High Performance Art Gallery. Currently, artwork by Paul Vanstone and Thomas Joynes is on show and for sale with pieces ranging from £2,500 to £18,000.

Other hotels in the UK belonging to the Fairmont group include The Savoy Hotel in central London and Hotel Fairmont St Andrews in Scotland.

