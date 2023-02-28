A&E patients waiting more than 12 hours up by almost 200 in one week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A&E patients waiting more than 12 hours up by almost 200 in one week

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 10:12 am Updated: February 28, 2023, 1:02 pm
Long A&E waiting times have worsened in the past week (Jeff Moore/PA)
Long A&E waiting times have worsened in the past week (Jeff Moore/PA)

The number of patients waiting longer than 12 hours in accident and emergency departments has risen by almost 200 in one week, figures show.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure 95% of people attending A&E wait no longer than four hours.

But that target has been consistently missed since the early days of the pandemic, with just 64.4% seen in that time-frame in the week to February 19 – down from 67.9% in the previous week – according to figures released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday.

The data shows 1,133 people waited longer than 12 hours, rising from 974 the week before and the highest number since mid-January.

A further 2,627 of the 23,708 attendances at A&E in the latest week waited more than eight hours, and 8,431 waited more than four hours – an increase of almost 1,000 from the previous week.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf – who is also running to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and first minister – said there would be “fluctuations” in the figures as winter comes to an end.

“We are determined to improve A&E performance and support health boards through the remainder of the most challenging winter in the history of the NHS,” he said in a statement.

“I have been clear we will continue to see fluctuations in weekly figures as we near the end of winter and I am grateful to staff for their continued hard work in the face of sustained pressure.”

Humza Yousaf
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (PA)

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures were “completely unacceptable”, adding: “We were told by Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf that they were getting on top of the winter A&E crisis – but this is the third week running that things have got worse.

“The Health Secretary continues to let down exhausted NHS staff and worried patients. He needs to spend less time on his SNP leadership bid and more time focused on fixing the numerous problems in Scotland’s health service.

“Humza Yousaf’s flimsy recovery plans aren’t fit for purpose, but these crises all stem from the dire workforce planning of successive SNP health secretaries, which has left our NHS desperately understaffed.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the NHS recovery plan “has failed”.

“Every single patient waiting for hours and days on end has been taken for granted by this Government,” he added.

“The SNP and its leadership candidates need to stop obsessing over reckless schemes for separation and ease the boiling point pressures facing our NHS.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
