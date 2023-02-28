Holyrood committee backs extension of eviction ban and rent freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holyrood committee backs extension of eviction ban and rent freeze

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 12:22 pm Updated: February 28, 2023, 1:32 pm
The committee voted in favour of the extension on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
A Holyrood committee has backed the extension of Scotland’s eviction ban and rent freeze put in place to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Members of the Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee voted through a change in regulations on Tuesday by five votes to two, with Conservative MSPs Miles Briggs and Annie Wells voting against the move.

The extension will now be voted on by all MSPs before it is finally approved.

The shift will amend the Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) (Scotland) Act that was fast-tracked through Holyrood last year.

As well as extending the measures to the end of September – with a further six-month shift possible if the Government deems it necessary – the Scottish Government aims to relax some parts of the rent cap.

Following an agreement with social landlords that charges would not rise above inflation, they have been excluded from the rent cap, which has also risen to 3% instead of the 0% cap initially imposed.

Landlords will also be able to apply to raise rent by 6% to cover building costs.

The changes to the legislation will also mean the cap on student housing rents will be suspended.

Patrick Harvie
Patrick Harvie said the move is necessary as the costs crisis continues (PA)

Addressing the committee, tenants’ rights minister Patrick Harvie pointed to the announcement on Monday that the average household energy bill is set to rise to £3,000, along with the end of the £400 energy bill support scheme, as reasons to justify the extension.

“While the focus continues, of course, on protecting tenants, we also recognise the ongoing impact the cost crisis may be having on some private landlords,” he said.

“That’s why these regulations propose that the rent cap be varied to allow for within tenancy rent increases of up to 3%.”

Mr Harvie said the rise would provide “parity” between the private and social rented sector in Scotland in terms of rent rises.

He added: “We believe that the evidence showing that the cost crisis is still very much with us means that it’s crucial we continue some of the protections brought in by the Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) (Scotland) Act beyond March 30 this year.

“As promised during the passage of the Bill through Parliament, we have kept the measures under review and continue to consider their ongoing necessity and proportionality.”

Speaking against the extension of the measures, Mr Briggs said it was “clear this has impacted on both the social and private rented sector and very much destabilised them”.

The extension comes against the backdrop of ongoing legal action from a coalition of landlords, claiming the legislation has led “a material adverse impact on the income and capital of landlords renting property in Scotland”.

The Scottish Association of Landlords, Scottish Land and Estates and Propertymark filed a petition at the Court of Session last month, further complaining it offered no contribution to landlords to deal with the adverse impact and that the timescales were arbitrary.

The committee voted in favour of the extension on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
