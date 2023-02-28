Scottish Child Payment applications increased 18 times as eligibility extended

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of applications for a key Scottish Government benefit increased by more than 18 times in one month after it was extended.

Criteria for the Scottish Child Payment was extended in November to include families with eligible children under the age of 16, and it was increased to £25 per week.

Figures released on Tuesday show that in that month, 83,595 applications were received – compared to 4,590 the month before.

The initial batch of applications for the payment, which was first launched in November 2020, saw 46,175 applications.

In December last year, 44,695 applications were processed, most of which had taken between 16 and 20 days to be assessed.

To date, the figures show, a total of £155 million has been paid out, with 184,000 children estimated to be in receipt of the payment as of December 31.

Since launch in February 2021, £155 million in Scottish Child Payment has been paid out. Official figures show that at the end of 2022 there were 184,000 children and young people getting £25 per week in Scottish Child Payment. Read more https://t.co/y3lNKnhd89 pic.twitter.com/9wvlkm9Rkw — Social Security Scotland (@SocSecScot) February 28, 2023

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said the figures “demonstrate our commitment to tackling child poverty”.

She added: “This is just a snapshot of all the work being done since Scottish Child Payment was extended and increased until the end of 2022.

“We’ve since processed tens of thousands more applications.

“This represents remarkable progress in the delivery of the most ambitious child poverty reduction measure in the UK.

“That increased payment of £1,300 per child per year is now benefitting families across Scotland.

“We want to make sure that everyone gets the help available to them.

“Parents or carers who are on universal credit, tax credits or other benefits and who have children under 16 should check through Social Security Scotland if they are eligible.”