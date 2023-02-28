Self-confessed ‘Coke addict’ PM insists he has cut down to one a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Self-confessed ‘Coke addict’ PM insists he has cut down to one a week

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 1:42 pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak flanked by towers of Coca-Cola (Liam McBurney/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak flanked by towers of Coca-Cola (Liam McBurney/PA)

Rishi Sunak insisted he has cut down to drinking one Coke a week as he visited a Coca-Cola bottling plant.

The Prime Minister previously revealed he had a particular taste for Coca-Cola, describing himself as a “total Coke addict” in an interview with two school children in 2019, and that it left him with seven fillings.

On Tuesday during a visit to the plant in Co Antrim as part of a trip to Northern Ireland to talk about the Windsor Framework, he joked he was in his happy place.

There were fridges of the drink across the plant in Lisburn, where the Prime Minister, flanked by two towers of Coke cans, spoke with business leaders in the region about his new deal with the EU over issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol and trading.

“It’s great to be here, I’m very much in my happy place,” he said.

“I have somehow resisted having any Coke so far, although the fridges are everywhere. I have resisted thus far, but I might treat myself to one on the way out.”

He added: “Putting aside that I love it, and actually the Secretary of State (Chris Heaton-Harris) is also a massive fan of the Coca-Cola company, so we have that in common.

“But this is the example of a business that is interested in how things move north-south.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holding a Q&A session in a Coca-Cola building
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holding a Q&A session in a Coca-Cola building (Liam McBurney/PA)

“This plant serves the entire island of Ireland, is investing, responsible for hundreds of jobs. Chris and I have spent a lot of time talking to lots of businesses like this, and as much as we needed to fix all the issues there were with things going east and west, and we’ve done that.

“We have managed to protect the thing that was important for businesses like this, which is ensuring no hard border north/south, and ensuring that access to not only the Republic but also the EU’s market is also protected.

“There are many businesses for whom that is important, and our job is to get the balance right.”

In the original footage, which has resurfaced online several times over the past couple of years, Mr Sunak told the two schoolboys he was a “total Coke addict” and preferred Mexican Coke because it is made with “cane sugar rather than high fructose corn syrup”.

After being asked if he preferred Coke or Pepsi, he said at the time: “One of those things that not many people know about me, so I collect Coca-Cola things already. Yeh, I’m a Coke addict. Total Coke addict. Coca-Cola addict, just for the record, just to be totally clear.

“I have seven fillings to show for it… I genuinely do have seven fillings because I got through a lot of stuff when I was young, which is very bad, so people should not… don’t do that. But I am only allowed one a week now. So, but I’m an enormous Coca-Cola fan.

“Yes, I won’t drink, no Diet Coke. No Coke Zero. Never any Pepsi.”

