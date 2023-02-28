Sunak visits Northern Ireland to sell the benefits of his Brexit agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak visits Northern Ireland to sell the benefits of his Brexit agreement

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 3:24 pm Updated: February 28, 2023, 4:44 pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is visiting Northern Ireland to sell the benefits of the deal (Liam McBurney/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is visiting Northern Ireland to sell the benefits of the deal (Liam McBurney/PA)

Rishi Sunak said he was “confident” that Northern Ireland’s parties would back his Brexit deal as pressure mounted on the Democratic Unionist Party to return to powersharing.

The Prime Minister insisted that his new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland addressed the concerns of unionists despite the “small and limited” role for European Union law and its court.

Mr Sunak spoke to leaders of some of Stormont’s political parties, who urged the DUP to end its boycott.

The Prime Minister said he believed “hand on heart” that the Windsor Framework addressed the concerns expressed about the current post-Brexit trading arrangements which led to the DUP walking away from Stormont.

The framework removes the Northern Ireland Protocol’s barriers on trade across the Irish Sea and hands a “veto” to politicians in Stormont on EU law – a set of concessions from Brussels that went further than some expected.

But it still includes a role for the European Court of Justice, with the DUP and Tory backbenchers set to study the details of the complex set of arrangements in the coming days.

Any resistance to the deal from the DUP will not result in changes to the framework, as reopening an agreement which had taken months to negotiate is not viewed as a workable solution.

With opposition parties in the Commons offering support, there is little chance of it failing to receive support in Parliament when put to a vote, as has been promised, so the DUP will not be effectively handed a veto over the process.

Mr Sunak, on a visit to Northern Ireland to sell the benefits of the deal, said: “People need the time to engage with it, understand it, ask the questions.

“We’re going to give them that and answer the questions in the meantime, but I’m confident they will come to see this for what it is, which is I think a historic achievement that gets the balance right for Northern Ireland.”

But, he added, “we’ve not been shy about saying ‘I think the people of Northern Ireland need and deserve their government’.”

That view was echoed by the political leaders Mr Sunak spoke to during his visit.

Mr Sunak met Naomi Long, leader of the cross-community Alliance Party, and Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie in Co Antrim.

The DUP and SDLP leaders are currently in London and Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said she had spoken to Mr Sunak on the phone.

“The priority must now be getting Stormont up and moving without delay,” Ms O’Neill said.

Brexit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mrs Long said “we need to get a decision from the DUP and we need to get back to our day jobs” while Mr Beattie said “you could have an executive now, and at the same time we could be looking at this framework”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the BBC: “We’re reasonable people but we want to ensure that what the Prime Minister has said is matched by what is actually in the agreement itself.”

On a visit to Lisburn’s Coca-Cola factory, Mr Sunak said the deal would create “the world’s most exciting economic zone” with access to EU and UK markets.

Critics were swift to point out that the entire UK had full access to the EU’s single market before Brexit.

NI Executive Formation Bill
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is considering how his party will respond to the deal (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Sunak told BBC Radio 4’s Today that the limited role of EU law was for single market measures aimed at avoiding the need for a hard border with Ireland.

The “Stormont brake” means that “if there’s a new law that’s going to significantly impact people’s lives coming from the EU, they will be able to block it” – but only if the powersharing institutions are revived.

Mr Sunak also said that border posts for checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea were mainly aimed at consignments destined for Ireland and the EU – the so-called “red lane”.

“The border posts are there very specifically for the red lane. Because as part of having a green lane, where goods flow freely within our UK internal market, if goods are actually going to the Republic of Ireland, ie going into the EU, well, that’s not our country and it’s entirely reasonable, that we have checks for those types of goods.

Downing Street partygate
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has yet to give his opinion on the deal (Andrew Boyers/PA)

“And we also check when we suspect criminality or smuggling. And that’s something that the Government’s always said that it would do and has been long-standing practice, actually.”

In the green channel, for goods remaining in the UK, “there won’t be routine checks” but “there will be checks where we suspect criminality or smuggling”.

As well as his trip to Northern Ireland, Mr Sunak will continue efforts to win over Tory Eurosceptics and his predecessor Boris Johnson, who is yet to give a verdict on the new deal which replaces the Northern Ireland Protocol he signed.

Mr Sunak indicated he had discussed the deal with Mr Johnson – “of course I speak to the former prime minister” – and is expected to address Tory MPs at a private meeting in Westminster later.

