Rise in school leavers going into work, training or further study

The number of young people going into positive destinations after school hit a record high last year, figures show.

A total of 95.6% of those finishing school in the last academic year (2021-22) progressed their studies or careers within three months of the end of the school year, up from 95.5% the year before, the latest attainment and initial leaver destinations statistics from the Scottish Government show.

A positive destination is higher or further education, training, employment or personal development.

The proportion of young people who were unemployed fell to 3.9% – the lowest level since 2009-10.

There was an increase in pupils leaving school in S4 and S5 last year. In 2020-21, there were 12,995 leavers in S5 compared to 15,308 in 2021/22, an increase of 2,313 pupils.

S4 leaver numbers increased by 1,204 pupils, from 5,659 in 2020-21 to 6,863 in 2021-22.

The gap between school leavers from the most and least deprived areas has narrowed, with a 4.4% difference between the number of pupils who go on to positive destinations from the most and least deprived backgrounds.

More young people than ever before are going into work, training or further study after school. The gap between pupils from the most and least deprived areas is also at a record low. Read the stats ➡️ https://t.co/WTTAqcI0O5 pic.twitter.com/uOtyrwOmj5 — ScotGov Education (@ScotGovEdu) February 28, 2023

In comparison, the number of pupils from the most deprived backgrounds going on to positive destinations was 7.7% lower than those doing so from the least deprived backgrounds in 2014-15.

The gap has reduced by two-thirds compared to 2009-10.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “This highlights the achievements of Scotland’s learners. Making the transition from school can be a daunting time so it’s great to see a record number of young people progressing in their studies or careers after leaving school.

“These statistics also demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach to learning through Curriculum for Excellence, which is clearly helping to prepare young people for their futures during a crucial stage of their lives.

“Closing the deprivation gap remains a top priority for us and these statistics show we are continuing to make progress, with the gap between school leavers from the most and least deprived areas in work, training or further study down to a record low.”

Sharon McIntyre from Skills Development Scotland (SDS) said: “This is the highest positive destination rate since consistent records began in 2009-10 and it is very encouraging to see that the results continue to move in such a positive direction.

“The progress is testament to the hard work, determination and commitment of Scotland’s young people and of the SDS careers advisers working in partnership with teachers to support pupils throughout their time at school and beyond.”