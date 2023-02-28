Drug recovery organisations share £14m to increase residential rehab places

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three organisations which help people recover from drug problems will share more than £14 million in funding from the Scottish Government.

The funding will create an extra 225 placements in residential rehabilitation each year.

Just over £11 million will go to Phoenix Futures in the north east, which also offers a structured day programme for people with problem drug use.

The remainder will go towards improving and expanding facilities run by CrossReach and the Maxie Richards Foundation.

As part of the Government’s national mission to reduce drug deaths, some £100 million has been committed to residential rehabilitation.

Angela Constance announced the funding

Drugs policy minister Angela Constance said: “This second round of funding from the residential rehabilitation rapid capacity programme will make a huge difference in increasing provision in areas which need it most.

“Coupled with the previous investment, this additional capacity takes us to almost 600 residential rehabilitation beds in Scotland – well on our way to increasing capacity by 50% from 425 in 2021 to 650 by the end of this Parliament.

“The aim is to have at least 1,000 people publicly funded to go to rehab every year by 2026.

“Anyone who needs support should have access to whatever type of treatment or recovery works best for them, and that’s why we are investing a total of £100 million in residential rehabilitation over the course of this Parliament.”