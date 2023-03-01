Solicitors taking Government to court in row over fees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Solicitors taking Government to court in row over fees

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 12:05 am
Criminal legal aid funding pays for representation during police investigations and in court for suspects who cannot afford their own (Peter Powell/PA)
Criminal legal aid funding pays for representation during police investigations and in court for suspects who cannot afford their own (Peter Powell/PA)

Solicitors are preparing to take the Government to court in a row over fees.

The Law Society of England and Wales threatened legal action last month as it called on the Justice Secretary to rethink the rates criminal defence solicitors receive for legal aid work, or face a judicial review.

It came after the body, which represents solicitors, last year accused Dominic Raab of imposing a “real terms” pay cut on solicitors, warning this could lead to “chaos” in the justice system, with lawyers quitting and firms forced to close down.

The society announced on Wednesday it had applied to the High Court for permission to challenge the decision – which it branded “unlawful and irrational” – after claiming the Government had “rejected” its offer of mediation to resolve the issue.

Law Society president Lubna Shuja said: “The Government has failed to satisfactorily address the serious concerns we raised about the collapse of the criminal legal aid sector following years of chronic underfunding.

“We have therefore applied to the High Court for permission to challenge the Government’s implementation of the recommendations made in the independent review of the sector.”

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) announced in November that it was giving solicitors the “biggest boost to their pay in decades”, amounting to an overall 11% rise in legal aid fees at a cost of £85 million a year.

But the society accused Mr Raab of “completely” rejecting the advice of the Government’s own independent review into the legal aid system, which recommended an immediate 15% rate rise.

In the wake of strikes by criminal barristers, the body warned that the Government’s decision could see solicitors also resorting to “disruptive tactics”.

Ms Shuja added: “The Government found the money for defence and prosecution barristers but is short-changing solicitors, who are the backbone of the criminal justice system…

“The Law Society will do everything in our power to get a fair deal for defence solicitors and ensure access to justice for all.”

Government officials have stressed that, even though the overall percentage rise is lower for solicitors, they will receive double the money provided to barristers who were given a 15% rise (£43 million).

But the society said this was because there are more solicitors.

In findings published in 2021, the now Lord Christopher Bellamy KC recommended increasing criminal legal aid funding – which pays for representation during police investigations and in court for suspects who cannot afford their own – by “at least 15%” for solicitors and barristers as soon as possible.

His report warned that the sum was the “minimum necessary as the first step in nursing the system of criminal legal aid back to health after years of neglect”.

“I do not see that sum as ‘an opening bid’ but rather what is needed, as soon as practicable, to enable… the whole criminal justice system to function effectively, to respond to forecast increased demand, and to reduce the backlog.”

He added: “I by no means exclude that further sums may be necessary in the future to meet these public interest objectives. There is, in my view, no scope for further delay.”

The MoJ has been contacted for comment.

Criminal legal aid funding pays for representation during police investigations and in court for suspects who cannot afford their own (Peter Powell/PA)
