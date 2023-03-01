Justice Secretary offers to meet Hillsborough families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Justice Secretary offers to meet Hillsborough families

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 8:14 am
Floral tributes at the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has offered to meet Hillsborough families amid criticism of the Government for failing to respond to a report on their experiences.

In a letter, seen by the PA news agency, Mr Raab told families of the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster the Government would be establishing an Independent Public Advocate (IPA) to support those affected by major disasters.

He said: “I am sorry that the processes and systems that were meant to support victims only served to compound your pain and suffering.

“That should never have happened, and we will continue to learn the lessons from that terrible experience following the unlawful killing of 97 innocent men, women and children.”

The Government has been called on to introduce a Hillsborough Law and respond to a report into the experiences of the families by former Bishop of Liverpool the Rt Revd James Jones.

Mr Raab said the IPA would support those injured in major incidents and families and friends of those who died, signposting them to appropriate services and advocating on their behalf to public authorities.

He added: “I am sorry it has taken so long to get to this point, and I am determined to set up the IPA as soon as possible.”

Mr Raab told families: “I would welcome your views on the policy that I am announcing and would be keen to meet you in the future if you would like to discuss it.

“I have asked my office to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate a meeting at a convenient time.”

In his 2017 report, Mr Jones said he welcomed a Government commitment to create an independent public advocate.

Mr Jones made 25 recommendations in the report but, more than five years on, there has not yet been a Government response.

Elkan Abrahamson, director of Hillsborough Law Now and a solicitor at Broudie Jackson Canter, said engagement from the current Government with Hillsborough families had been “almost non-existent”.

He said: “We will be taking the Justice Secretary up on his offer to hear our views on the effective and independent development of this policy.

“Crucially, we will be reminding him of the many other recommendations which remain outstanding.

“We will be asking the Justice Secretary for the same commitment given to us by the Labour Party last year to reintroduce the Public Authority (Accountability) Bill.

“The Bill, often referred to as the Hillsborough Law, would, amongst other things, create a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively cooperate with official investigations and inquiries.”

Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on April 15, 1989.

They were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors, an inquest jury ruled in 2016.

Mr Abrahamson added: “It is important to note that this law isn’t about Hillsborough families, arguably it’s too late for them, the damage has been done, but it could potentially have a transformative impact for every citizen caught up in future inquiries, such as the Covid-19 Inquiry.”

In his letter, Mr Raab said the Home Office intended to respond to Mr Jones’s report this spring.

