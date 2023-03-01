Rates may need to rise further but ‘nothing is decided’, says Bank boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Rates may need to rise further but ‘nothing is decided’, says Bank boss

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 12:04 pm
Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey has said interest rates may need to rise further to keep sky-high inflation in check, but stressed that ‘nothing is decided’ (Leon Neal/PA)
Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey has said interest rates may need to rise further to keep sky-high inflation in check, but stressed that ‘nothing is decided’ (Leon Neal/PA)

Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey has said interest rates may need to rise further to keep sky-high inflation in check, but stressed that “nothing is decided”.

The Bank’s governor said that inflation has eased slightly as expected, but “remains much too high” and is putting families and businesses under real strain.

In a speech at a cost-of-living conference, he said that since the Bank’s last meeting in early February, UK economic activity has been a little stronger, but he said wages were also rising firmly, which is adding to inflation pressures.

He said while inflation is forecast to fall sharply over 2023, the Bank was watching the data carefully to ensure that price rises do not become entrenched in the economy.

Mr Bailey said: “Some further increase in Bank Rate may turn out to be appropriate, but nothing is decided.

“The incoming data will add to the overall picture of the economy and the outlook for inflation, and that will inform our policy decisions.”

He added: “At this stage, I would caution against suggesting either that we are done with increasing Bank Rate, or that we will inevitably need to do more.”

He warned that the Bank faces a difficult balancing act.

“If we do too little with interest rates now, we will only have to do more later on. The experience of the 1970s taught us that important lesson.

Interest rates
The Bank of England faces a difficult balancing act, says Andrew Bailey (PA)

“But equally – second – we have to monitor carefully how the tightening we have already done is working its way through the economy to the prices faced by consumers.”

He told the conference in London that the Bank’s move to increase rates from 0.1% in December 2021 to 4% currently cannot immediately ease “unprecedented” rises in food prices or the energy bill shock that many families have faced over the past year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“People should not have to worry about inflation in this way,” he said.

“I am afraid monetary policy cannot make the shock to our national real income go away.

“But what monetary policy can – and must – do is to make sure that the inflation that has come to us from abroad does not become lasting inflation generated at home.

“Homemade inflation will not make us any better off as a country. Those with weak bargaining power will fall further behind.

“That is why we have increased Bank Rate.”

UK inflation has dropped to 10.1% from a peak of 11.1% last October thanks to sharply lower wholesale energy prices and as last year’s soaring prices drop out of the calculation.

Mr Bailey said that markets expect energy prices to fall further in 2023 and that Ofgem’s price cap would likely drop below the Government’s energy price guarantee – set at £3,000 from April – but he stressed the outlook for 2024 is “more uncertain”.

“Energy bills will start to drag directly on overall annual consumer price inflation,” he said.

“But as you can see, this does not mean that we should expect household energy bills to come down to previous levels any time soon.

“And from a cost-of living perspective, it is the level of what people have to pay that matters.

“There will be some relief, but energy bills will remain a challenge for many people, particularly for those on lower incomes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
The A92 on-slip is closed heading onto the A90 at Stonehaven. Image: Traffic Scotland.
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 14 hours due to a shed…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Big Partnership has hired Phil Allan and Lyndsay Aitken. Image: Big Partnership
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190 mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Lockdown caused many children to feel extreme loneliness (Image: M-Production/Shutterstock)
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Highland Council capital
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
Figures suggest Scotland’s 1,125 estates cover around 57% of the country's rural land (Image: EyesTravelling/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable
Kenneth Menegbo. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cyclist sent sprawling over bonnet by careless driver in Aberdeen city centre
Moray Food Plus manager Mairi McCallum. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Moray Council budget: Moray Food Plus welcomes £20,000 boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented