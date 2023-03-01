Raab refuses to commit to remaining in human rights convention ‘forever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Raab refuses to commit to remaining in human rights convention ‘forever’

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 12:36 pm
Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (PA)
Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (PA)

The UK’s continued participation in the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) will depend on the actions of Strasbourg judges, Dominic Raab suggested.

The Justice Secretary insisted the Government’s current position was to remain within the convention, but he said he was not able to guarantee that “forever and a day”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has stated that her personal view is to withdraw from the convention, which has been blamed for frustrating efforts to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told MPs: “The UK is and will remain a member of the ECHR.”

But at a Lords committee on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Mr Raab said that while the Government’s position was to “stay a state party” to the convention, he did not rule out a change.

“If you’re asking me whether we are committed, forever and a day, to staying in the ECHR, the answer is that’s not a commitment that we’re able to make. And that depends a little bit on the court.”

The ECHR is a Council of Europe convention and pulling out of it would put the UK at odds with the vast majority of countries in the continent.

Mr Raab said he was “frustrated” that there is “any suggestion of moral equivalence” with countries such as Russia by being in a dispute over the ECHR.

But Mr Raab told the Lords Constitution Committee: “We feel more not less committed to the Council of Europe as a result of Brexit. I think we’ve shown our European credentials in relation to Ukraine, what we do in Nato.

“It’s not a question of rejecting Europe. In fact, I actually see the Council of Europe as an opportunity, not just in terms of the court, but some of the other work they do – for example, raising fair trial standards – a good opportunity to show we can be an even stronger European neighbour.”

Domestic abuse
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ms Braverman has previously stated that her personal position is “ultimately we do need to leave the European Convention on Human Rights”, even though that is not government policy.

In response, Mr Raab told peers: “A fundamental principle of the ECHR and a quintessentially British right is to express yourself freely.”

Downing Street has insisted there are “no plans” to withdraw from the ECHR, following speculation the Prime Minister could do so if his small boats crackdown faces legal opposition.

The Government is expected to set out further plans for new laws to tackle the problem of migrants crossing the English Channel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
The A92 on-slip is closed heading onto the A90 at Stonehaven. Image: Traffic Scotland.
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 14 hours due to a shed…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Big Partnership has hired Phil Allan and Lyndsay Aitken. Image: Big Partnership
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190 mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Lockdown caused many children to feel extreme loneliness (Image: M-Production/Shutterstock)
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Highland Council capital
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
Figures suggest Scotland’s 1,125 estates cover around 57% of the country's rural land (Image: EyesTravelling/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable
Kenneth Menegbo. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cyclist sent sprawling over bonnet by careless driver in Aberdeen city centre
Moray Food Plus manager Mairi McCallum. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Moray Council budget: Moray Food Plus welcomes £20,000 boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented