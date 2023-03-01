No 10 defends British submarine quality ahead of Aukus announcements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No 10 defends British submarine quality ahead of Aukus announcements

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 2:20 pm
HMS Anson docked at BAE systems in Barrow-in-Furness before it is officially commissioned into the Royal Navy, as the UK’s newest Astute-Class attack submarine (Peter Byrne/PA)
The UK’s submarines are the best in the world, Downing Street has said after a senior Australian MP questioned their suitability ahead of a major defence deal.

The Aukus pact involving the Australia, the UK and US will see the Canberra government procure nuclear-powered submarines.

Australian opposition leader and former defence minister Peter Dutton argued against choosing British boats for the new fleet, instead backing an American model.

PM visit to BAE systems in Barrow-in-Furness
BAE Systems’ submarine facility in Barrow-in-Furness (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The beauty in my mind with the American model, of the Virginia class, was that it was a proven design, it gave us interoperability with the Americans and there will be more American subs in the Indo-Pacific than there will be British submarines,” he told reporters.

“I worry that if the government has taken a decision to go for a cheaper design it will delay the delivery of those submarines.”

Reports have suggested Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and Australia’s Anthony Albanese could meet in Washington this month to announce further details on the Aukus project.

In Westminster, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “I think through our world-leading Aukus programme we have established an excellent relationship both with the Australian government and the US government.

“There is more work to do and more to say on the Aukus programme that I’m not going to pre-empt.”

The UK “is leading the way in submarine development” and “we are very confident in our shipbuilding programme and its strength, not just in the UK but worldwide”, he said.

Asked whether British submarines were the best in the world, the spokesman said: “Of course.”

The UK hopes that Aukus will result in work for British yards such as BAE Systems’ facility in Barrow.

