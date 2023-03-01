Scotland’s economy avoids recession with growth of 0.1% in final quarter of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Scotland’s economy avoids recession with growth of 0.1% in final quarter of 2022

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 2:45 pm
Scotland’s economy avoided recession, with GDP growth of 0.1% recorded in the final three months of last year. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Scotland’s economy avoided recession, with GDP growth of 0.1% recorded in the final three months of last year. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Scotland avoided entering recession at the end of 2022, with new figures showing the economy grew by 0.1% in the final three months of the year.

After a 0.1% fall in GDP in the period July to September, another quarter of negative growth would have seen Scotland formally in recession – defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth.

While the latest Scottish Government statistics showed that was avoided, monthly figures showed GDP was down by 0.6% in the month of December.

According to the latest figures, GDP in Scotland is still 0.3% below pre-pandemic levels recorded in the final three months of 2019.

The UK economy remained flat in the final quarter of 2022, and is now 0.8% below pre-pandemic levels.

GDP in Scotland in October to December last year was 0.6% above that recorded in the same period of 2021 – with the growth in Scotland higher than the 0.4% recorded for the UK as a whole in this period.

CBI Scotland director Tracy Black however said the economy had “ended last year on a subdued note”

She added that “widespread strikes” had “exacerbated” economic weaknesses during the pre-Christmas period.

Ms Black added: “With pressures on household incomes from high inflation to persist this year, it’s set to be another challenging one for both Scotland and the UK as a whole.”

She urged the governments at Holyrood and Westminster to have a “razor-sharp focus on boosting growth” in 2023, adding that Scotland’s new first minister must “prioritise growth-enhancing measures”.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the Scottish economy had shown ‘resilience’ but there were still challenges ahead (Jane Barlow/PA)

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the new figures demonstrated the “resilience of the Scottish economy against the extremely challenging circumstances faced by countries around the world”.

But he added: “Despite recession being avoided last year, enormous pressures remain across both the private and public sectors.

“The cost-of-living crisis is impacting household and businesses’ ability to spend, which in turn affects the wider economy.

“Scottish businesses also continue to suffer due to the effect Brexit has had on supply chains, trade and the free movement of people, which has in turn had a significant impact on businesses in terms of staffing.”

He insisted the Scottish Government was doing “everything possible with the powers currently available to us to transform the economy in a way that delivers fairer, greener prosperity”.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack highlighted measures by the UK Government to help with the cost-of-living crisis (Victoria Jones/PA)

However Mr Swinney stated: “Ultimately, this crisis has been worsened by the UK Government’s handling of the UK economy, which the IMF forecasts to contract this year – the only major economy in the world to do so.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said while the economy had “proven to be more resilient than many feared”, there are “still challenges ahead”.

He said this was why the UK Government was making it a priority to halve inflation, reduce debt and grow the economy.

The Tory UK Government minister continued: “We are providing immediate vital support to ease the cost of living, providing help for those most in need by increasing benefits and pensions in line with inflation and raising the National Living Wage.

“This is in addition to extra help with energy bills and on top of an extra £1.5 billion for the Scottish Government to help support public services in Scotland.

“Achieving sustainable growth for our long-term future is a priority. To make that happen, we’re investing more than £2.2 billion levelling up communities across the country, including our hugely successful City and Regional Growth Deals.

“The two new Freeports announced for Scotland in January will boost trade and create high-quality jobs to benefit all of Scotland and the whole of the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Emergency services attend medical incident on Aberdeen’s busy King Street
2
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
3
Raymond Esslemont and his wife Elene leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen fish firm boss ‘never got around’ to paying almost £300,000 in taxes
4
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
5
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
6
Samantha Gilbert, of Kittybrewster, whose only wish was to find happiness.
‘Please keep trying to get help’: Aberdeen family’s mental health plea after death of…
7
City councillors have agreed to increase council tax by 5%. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Aberdeen councillors agree to increase council tax by 5%
8
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
9
Scotland’s economy avoided recession, with GDP growth of 0.1% recorded in the final three months of last year. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
10
Big Noise Torry has been left reeling from the blow of having its council funding axed.
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Big Noise Torry vows to fight on after council cuts funding

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man 'let down by our healthcare system'
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
Fort William's Ali Macrae gets the ball ahead of Ben MacKinnon (Kilmallie).
Shinty: Three Lochaber clubs provide added edge to National Division
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Scotland standing with Ukrainian citizens, deposit recycling scheme and Aberdeen budget
Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer in Heathers.
From West End to the big screen: Aberdeenshire's Ailsa Davidson on the success of…
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan races past Livingstons Joel Nouble. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Interim boss Barry Robson aims to make 'outstanding' Aberdeen teen winger Ryan Duncan faster…
29 October 2022. Turriff United FC, The Haughs, Bridge of Turriff, Turriff, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Turriff United FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L -- Marc Scott of Brechin and R - Callan Gray of Turriff
Title-chasing Brechin secure three players on new deals
The after school club provides childcare for 35 families. Image: Dornoch Allsorts
Planned Highland Council cuts 'fatal' for Dornoch after school club
Andrejs Romanovs filmed his trial and posted in on TikTok. Image: DC Thomson
Domestic abuser filmed own trial from dock - then posted it on TikTok
5% increase for council tax in Moray. Image: Chris Donnan/ Design team
Moray Council tax rise: How much will it cost me?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented