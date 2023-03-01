Clarity needed on rules for NI to GB trade – Angus Robertson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK Government must clarify what the rules are for trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, Angus Robertson has said.

The Scottish Government’s Constitution Secretary said this would be crucial to understanding how the port of Cairnryan will operate.

He was asked about the Scottish Government’s response to the negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Rishi Sunak’s new deal, known as the Windsor Framework, seeks to remove post-Brexit trade barriers, creating a new system for the flow of goods into Northern Ireland.

Speaking in Holyrood, Mr Robertson said he welcomed the progress announced this week.

He said: “Scotland is still left with Brexit and all the damage that comes with it.

“I urge the UK Government now to seize this opportunity to start the overdue work of repairing relations with our EU partners more widely, and rebuilding closer cooperation and partnership across the many areas in which Scotland’s interests have been harmed by Brexit.

“In addition, the UK Government must now clarify the policy on Northern Ireland to GB trade.”

He said this would be crucial to understanding what infrastructure would be needed at Cairnryan, a key port in Scotland with connects to Northern Ireland.

The minister said the government is now carefully considering the latest deal.

Mr Robertson continued: “While Northern Ireland has been given preferential access to the huge European single market, Scotland – which voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU – has been ignored by the UK Government and subjected to the full damage of disastrous, hard Brexit.”

However, Scottish Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said the history of conflict in Northern Ireland meant its situation is very different to Scotland’s.

Mr Rennie said: “Forgive me if I get a little bit exasperated by politicians here, who seek to exploit the developments in Northern Ireland to advance their own narrow agenda.”

The Constitution Secretary responded: “It is going to become ever more apparent that Northern Ireland is in an exceptionally privileged position – one that the Prime Minister himself described as being so – and Scotland is at a disadvantage.”