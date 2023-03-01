Clarity needed on rules for NI to GB trade – Angus Robertson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Clarity needed on rules for NI to GB trade – Angus Robertson

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 3:38 pm
Angus Robertson said the Scottish Government is considering the deal (Fraser Bremner)
The UK Government must clarify what the rules are for trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, Angus Robertson has said.

The Scottish Government’s Constitution Secretary said this would be crucial to understanding how the port of Cairnryan will operate.

He was asked about the Scottish Government’s response to the negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Rishi Sunak’s new deal, known as the Windsor Framework, seeks to remove post-Brexit trade barriers, creating a new system for the flow of goods into Northern Ireland.

Speaking in Holyrood, Mr Robertson said he welcomed the progress announced this week.

He said: “Scotland is still left with Brexit and all the damage that comes with it.

“I urge the UK Government now to seize this opportunity to start the overdue work of repairing relations with our EU partners more widely, and rebuilding closer cooperation and partnership across the many areas in which Scotland’s interests have been harmed by Brexit.

“In addition, the UK Government must now clarify the policy on Northern Ireland to GB trade.”

He said this would be crucial to understanding what infrastructure would be needed at Cairnryan, a key port in Scotland with connects to Northern Ireland.

The minister said the government is now carefully considering the latest deal.

Mr Robertson continued: “While Northern Ireland has been given preferential access to the huge European single market, Scotland – which voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU – has been ignored by the UK Government and subjected to the full damage of disastrous, hard Brexit.”

However, Scottish Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said the history of conflict in Northern Ireland meant its situation is very different to Scotland’s.

Mr Rennie said: “Forgive me if I get a little bit exasperated by politicians here, who seek to exploit the developments in Northern Ireland to advance their own narrow agenda.”

The Constitution Secretary responded: “It is going to become ever more apparent that Northern Ireland is in an exceptionally privileged position – one that the Prime Minister himself described as being so – and Scotland is at a disadvantage.”

Angus Robertson said the Scottish Government is considering the deal (Fraser Bremner)
