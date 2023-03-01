Greater clarity urged over local government financing as part of review

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Holyrood committee has stressed the need for “greater clarity” in the funding settlement for councils to avoid what has become an “annual disagreement” over spending.

The Scottish Government and local authority body Cosla have been repeatedly at odds in recent years over cash, with both sides disagreeing about the level of funding increases.

This year was no different, with the Scottish Government announcing in its initial draft budget an extra £550 million for councils, which Cosla claimed had dwindled to just £71 million after ring-fenced central government commitments were removed.

🆕📩Letter to Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing & Local Government @ShonaRobison MSP@ArianeBurgessHI and the Committee have requested an update on progress towards the New Deal for Local Government and the Review of Local Governance. Read➡️https://t.co/t4VgW05WpM pic.twitter.com/OlNAj47Qtb — Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee (@SP_LocalGov) March 1, 2023

The Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee asked for Local Government Secretary Shona Robison to agree an approach on presenting funding settlements with councils as part of an ongoing review into council governance – which has been touted as creating a “new deal for local government”.

In a letter to the Cabinet Secretary, convener Ariane Burgess said: “Like you, the committee is also keen that greater clarity is brought to the local government funding settlement so we can move on from what has become an annual disagreement on figures between Cosla and the Scottish Government, for example on whether funding is ‘new’ or comes from previously announced initiatives or whether or not it is ‘ring-fenced’.

“In our view, it would greatly assist public understanding if the new deal was to include an agreed approach to the presentation of such funding to help reduce such misunderstanding.”

Ms Burgess went on to urge Ms Robison to complete the review “as a matter of urgency”.

“Given the importance of the new deal for local government and its accompanying fiscal framework, the committee recognises that it is more important to get it right than to meet an arbitrary deadline, but we are keen that this work progresses as a matter of urgency.”

Appearing before the committee in January, Ms Robison signalled her willingness to “turbo-charge the focus on the new deal” adding: “If a deal is going to stand the test of time, even if it takes a few more months to get right, that is probably the right call.”