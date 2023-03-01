Signs that more families missing out on first choice of secondary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Signs that more families missing out on first choice of secondary school

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 6:28 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 7:23 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Smaller proportions of children are gaining places at their preferred secondary school in many areas of England, a survey suggests.

Early figures also indicate that in some parts of the country, more than a quarter of families have missed out on their first choice – rising to nearly two in five pupils in some London boroughs.

Hundreds of thousands of families across England are finding out which secondary school they will be joining this September, on what is commonly known as National Offer Day.

Findings from a PA news agency survey of local authorities show that, of the 68 councils that gave comparable data, 39 (57%) have seen a fall in the proportion of pupils getting their first choice compared with last year, while 25 (37%) have seen a rise and four (6%) have seen no change.

In addition, of 54 councils in England that gave information on application numbers, 35 (65%) have seen at least a slight increase in applications this year, while 19 (35%) have seen a drop.

England’s school system has been put under pressure in recent years as a population bulge has been moving into secondary schools.

Three in 10 children in London missed out on a place at their top choice of secondary school, figures from the Pan London Admissions Board show.

Across the capital’s 33 boroughs, 69.78% of families were given their first choice of secondary school this year, compared to 69.95% last year.

Lambeth had the lowest proportion of children getting their top choice at 61.56%, and in Redbridge just 62.79% secured their first preference.

But the number of applications for secondary school places in the capital fell slightly this year, and families leaving London due to different working patterns is said to have played a part in this drop.

Meanwhile outside London, in Liverpool only 67.2% of children got their first preference, while in Birmingham 71.68% got their top choice.

Among the areas where high proportions of pupils have obtained their first preference are Rutland, where 98.3% got their top choice, and Northumberland where 95.45% were offered their first pick.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “This can be an anxious time for families. Choosing the right school and securing a place there is a huge moment in a child’s life and not everyone will get their first choice today.

“There is extra pressure on secondary admissions this year as the pupil population bulge that has been moving through primary schools is currently hitting secondary schools. Many schools are particularly oversubscribed, especially in certain areas of the country.”

He added: “Until the Government creates a national strategy to guarantee there are enough school places for every child in England, the annual anxious wait for families will continue.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “The number of pupils in secondary schools has been rising in recent years and is expected to continue to do so through to 2025.

“It is therefore very likely that there will be more pressure on secondary school places this year and next. This pressure will be most keenly felt by schools that are already oversubscribed.”

Official data shows that last year, 83.3% of pupils were offered their first choice of secondary school – which was up slightly on 81.1% in 2021.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The vast majority of families will be offered a place at one of their preferred schools and most will be offered their top place.

“We have already created over one million school places in the last decade – the largest increase in school capacity for at least two generations.

“We have also announced nearly £530 million to provide both primary and secondary places needed for 2023, and £940 million for places needed for 2024 and 2025.”

