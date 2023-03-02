Teaching unions brand Williamson remarks ‘contemptible’ after WhatsApp leak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teaching unions brand Williamson remarks ‘contemptible’ after WhatsApp leak

By Press Association
March 2, 2023, 10:14 am Updated: March 2, 2023, 10:38 am
Sir Gavin Williamson has come under fire over a message exchange during the pandemic (John Sibley/PA)
Sir Gavin Williamson has come under fire over a message exchange during the pandemic (John Sibley/PA)

Teaching unions have hit out at “contemptible” comments by Sir Gavin Williamson, after leaked messages showed the then education secretary appearing to accuse staff of looking for an “excuse” not to work during the Covid pandemic.

The comments emerged in the latest set of leaked messages from Matt Hancock, published by the Daily Telegraph, and show the two ministers hitting out at the attitude of teaching unions.

On October 1 2020, Mr Hancock messaged Sir Gavin to congratulate him on his decision to delay A-level exams for a few weeks.

The then health secretary wrote: “Cracking announcement today. What a bunch of absolute arses the teaching unions are.”

Sir Gavin responded: “I know they really really do just hate work.”

Earlier that year, in May, Sir Gavin messaged Mr Hancock asking for his help in securing personal protective equipment (PPE) for schools so a lack of such equipment could not be used “as a reason not to open”.

Matt Hancock
The messages from Sir Gavin were sent to then health secretary Matt Hancock (PA)

He added: “All of them will but some will just want to say they can’t so they have an excuse to avoid having to teach, what joys!!!”

Writing on Twitter after the story emerged, Sir Gavin said he had not been criticising teachers but “some unions”.

He added: “Further to reports in the Telegraph and other outlets, I wish to clarify that these messages were about some Unions and not teachers.

“As demonstrated in the exchange, I was responding regarding Unions. I have the utmost respect for teachers who work tirelessly to support students.

“During the pandemic, teachers went above and beyond during very challenging times and very much continue to do so.”

But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders union, condemned the “snide” comments.

He told BBC Breakfast: “It’s contemptible because we have to remind ourselves that this was an age of extraordinary anxiety. We hadn’t got vaccines.

“As somebody who’s worked in education for all these years, who wants the brightest and the best young people to want to become politicians, that is less likely this morning because of that sneering denigration of the teaching profession.”

Mary Bousted, the joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said Sir Gavin had been “clearly out of his depth” in his handling of the pandemic, with the latest messages showing his “contemptuous” approach to unions and teachers.

Geoff Barton
Geoff Barton of the Association of School and College Leaders condemned the comments by Sir Gavin (House of Commons/PA)

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the comments from Mr Hancock and Sir Gavin “are a kick in the teeth for teachers who stretched every sinew for children during the pandemic”.

“They add insult to injury at a time when fewer people are joining the profession and when teachers are leaving classrooms in their droves,” she said.

The leak of the messages, handed to the Daily Telegraph by journalist Isabel Oakeshott after she collaborated with Mr Hancock on his memoirs, has led to a series of stories detailing some of the inside workings of government during the pandemic.

Mr Hancock called the leak a “massive betrayal and breach of trust”.

The Government faced awkward questions about the remarks, with schools minister Nick Gibb insisting the comments were made “in the heat of the moment”.

He told LBC: “I think he was talking about the union, but I don’t think he believes that either. Gavin’s own wife is a primary school teacher. I’ve worked with Gavin for two years, I know he holds teachers in the highest regard.

“We all in Government hold teachers in the highest regard, both during the pandemic and in normal times as well.”

Sir Gavin, who has a chequered history in ministerial roles, was forced to resign from Rishi Sunak’s administration last year after only a few weeks in office following allegations about his behaviour.

He was previously sacked by Theresa May as defence secretary in 2019 for leaking details of a National Security Council meeting, before losing his education secretary job over the Covid-19 A-levels debacle.

