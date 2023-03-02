Assisted dying ban ‘failing families’ as British membership of Dignitas soars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Assisted dying ban ‘failing families’ as British membership of Dignitas soars

By Press Association
March 2, 2023, 11:44 am
Dignity in Dying said a rise in British membership of Dignitas “is evidence that the ban on assisted dying is failing British families” (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Dignity in Dying said a rise in British membership of Dignitas “is evidence that the ban on assisted dying is failing British families” (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The number of British people who are members of Dignitas has soared by more than 80% in the past decade.

As of the end of December, there were 1,528 members from Great Britain, according to figures from the not-for-profit organisation, which assists dying patients with a “self-determined end of life”.

This had risen from 821 in 2012.

A total of 33 people from the UK had an assisted death at Dignitas in 2022 – a rise from 23 people the previous year.

Campaigning organisation Dignity in Dying said the numbers are “evidence that the ban on assisted dying is failing British families”.

Currently, under the Suicide Act 1961, assisting someone to take their own life is an offence punishable with up to 14 years in prison.

In December, it was announced that the Health and Social Care Committee would hold an inquiry into the law on assisted dying, examining “different perspectives” in the often controversial and passionate debate, with a focus on the healthcare aspects.

Supporters of legalisation argue people should be able to help terminally ill loved ones who are experiencing great suffering to end their lives.

But a change in the law is opposed by many religious groups who say it would undermine the value society places on human life.

Dignity in Dying said while Dignitas has used both the terms GB and UK, their figures cover all four nations of the UK.

Sarah Wootton, chief executive of the campaign group, said: “It’s immoral that we are outsourcing compassion to Switzerland for the few that can afford it.

“The increase in Dignitas’ latest figures is concrete evidence that Britons are desperate for choice and control over their deaths.

“Assisted dying is an option for millions across the world, but still we do not have a British law for British people.

“A peaceful, dignified death on one’s own terms should not be behind a paywall.

“The parliaments of Jersey, the Isle of Man, Scotland, Ireland and France are recognising that doing nothing is simply not an option.

“Westminster is finally getting the message with the launch of the Health Select Committee’s assisted dying inquiry, but it must take note of these figures and the stories behind them.

“Each one is evidence that the ban on assisted dying is failing British families.”

In Scotland, Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur plans to introduce a Member’s Bill which would legalise assisted dying for people who are terminally ill, although no date has been given yet for when this might be considered.

A public consultation on a Private Members’ Bill on assisted dying closed on the Isle of Man at the end of January.

A consultation on assisted dying proposals also took place in Jersey between October 2022 and January, and publication of a consultation feedback report is expected in April.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Sport Aberdeen funding cuts mean the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will be shut
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut
3
2
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
3
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
4
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
5
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
6
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
7
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
8
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children’s charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
9
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
10
Iain Kelly leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Furious father’s foul-mouthed rant at ‘Nazi’ swimming pool staff

More from Press and Journal

Alison Wilson, UHI, with Iain Robertson and Alison Hood from Statkraft UK at the scholarships launch. Picture Trevor Martin
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes with her daughter Naomi during a visit to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), in Glasgow, as she campaigns to be First Minister and SNP leader, following the resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture date: Thursday March 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds
Jim Goodwin believes he can steer Dundee United away from relegation. Image: SNS.
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
New Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club's search for a…
caledonian sleeper train
Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year
MSP for the Highlands and Islands Rhoda Grant raised the issue of bullying with the first minister in Holyrood. Image: Rhoda Grant.
MSP raises bullying concerns with first minister following shocking videos of violent Highland school…
Stuart MacBride says Aberdeen library closures will leave 'chunks of the city impoverished'
Aberdeen budget: Crime writer Stuart MacBride says closing six libraries 'impoverishes chunks of city'
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision 'hammer blow'
Members of the PTA and St John Scotland with the newly installed defibrillator at Crombie Primary School. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community

Editor's Picks

Most Commented