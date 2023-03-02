NHS leaders welcome Government plan for talks with all health unions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

NHS leaders welcome Government plan for talks with all health unions

By Press Association
March 2, 2023, 1:29 pm Updated: March 2, 2023, 5:53 pm
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen joining members on the picket line outside the Royal United Hospital in Bath, as nurses take industrial action over pay (Ben Birchall/PA)
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen joining members on the picket line outside the Royal United Hospital in Bath, as nurses take industrial action over pay (Ben Birchall/PA)

NHS leaders have welcomed the news that the Government has invited all health unions involved in strikes to sit down and talk.

The Department of Health said it would “talk to all unions who are willing to discuss what is fair and reasonable”, but planned strikes would need to be called off before talks could start.

The NHS Confederation welcomed the news of fresh talks that have the potential to avert further industrial action.

It comes as the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) last week began its own intensive discussions with the Government as it seeks a pay rise for its staff.

However, junior doctors’ leaders said talks held with Health Secretary Steve Barclay on Thursday morning were a “facade” and that strikes planned for later this month will go ahead.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We have been clear we are happy to talk to all unions who are willing to discuss what is fair and reasonable.

“We have invited the NHS Staff Council, who represent Agenda for Change unions, to join a series of intensive talks beginning this week covering pay, terms and conditions improvements and productivity enhancing reforms. Any deal needs to strike a balance between giving NHS staff a fair deal and delivering on our promise to halve inflation this year.

“In order for talks to start, all planned strike action must be called off with immediate effect.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “Healthcare leaders will welcome the news that the Government has offered to open talks with all unions involved in the strikes.

“We have been calling for the Government time and again to open negotiations with all unions and this is a very positive step in the right direction.

“We would hope that all trade unions representing healthcare professionals across the NHS accept this olive branch from the Government and are prepared to come to the table with the aim of reaching a compromise with the Government as quickly as possible.

“We need to bring an end to this war of attrition we have seen over the past few months and get back on track, continuing to tackle NHS waiting lists and treating as many patients as quickly as possible.”

Sara Gorton, Unison’s head of health, said unions were considering the Government’s offer of talks.

She said: “Health unions will need to clarify the basis upon which talks can get under way through the NHS staff council.

“This includes understanding the status of the unilateral talks that have taken place with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).”

Secretary of the NHS group of unions and Chartered Society of Physiotherapy assistant director of employment relations, Elaine Sparkes, added: “Once the picture becomes clearer, the unions will decide what to do next.”

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: “The Government has finally realised what we’ve been saying all along – they need to talk pay now.”

She continued: “However, the Government has set some concerning preconditions and we need more clarity from them.

“Vague promises will not cut it – ambulance workers need to know that they are going to be spoken to seriously about pay.”

Cabinet Meeting
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The BMA said on Thursday that Mr Barclay had held talks at the Department of Health without a mandate to negotiate.

Co-chair of the BMA junior doctors’ committee Dr Robert Laurenson told the PA news agency: “We came here with a mandate and he turned up without one, there was never any real prospect of any real negotiation or offer – it was just a facade.”

He said Mr Barclay did not offer any sort of timeframe for negotiations.

He added: “The Government aren’t taking us seriously. I don’t understand how the Government can look at a mandate that’s one of the strongest industrial mandates in history and essentially not have any preparations made or anything to put on the table.”

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

It comes as teachers in Wales and the south of England strike on Thursday in a long-running dispute over pay.

It is the third day of walkouts by National Education Union (NEU) members after teacher strikes took place in northern England on Tuesday and the Midlands and eastern regions of England on Wednesday.

The NEU has estimated that around 200,000 members will strike across the three days of action this week, with the “majority of schools” expected to either restrict access to pupils or fully close.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Sport Aberdeen funding cuts mean the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will be shut
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut
3
2
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
3
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
4
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
5
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
6
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
7
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
8
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children’s charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
9
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
10
Iain Kelly leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Furious father’s foul-mouthed rant at ‘Nazi’ swimming pool staff

More from Press and Journal

Alison Wilson, UHI, with Iain Robertson and Alison Hood from Statkraft UK at the scholarships launch. Picture Trevor Martin
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes with her daughter Naomi during a visit to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), in Glasgow, as she campaigns to be First Minister and SNP leader, following the resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture date: Thursday March 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds
Jim Goodwin believes he can steer Dundee United away from relegation. Image: SNS.
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
New Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club's search for a…
caledonian sleeper train
Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year
MSP for the Highlands and Islands Rhoda Grant raised the issue of bullying with the first minister in Holyrood. Image: Rhoda Grant.
MSP raises bullying concerns with first minister following shocking videos of violent Highland school…
Stuart MacBride says Aberdeen library closures will leave 'chunks of the city impoverished'
Aberdeen budget: Crime writer Stuart MacBride says closing six libraries 'impoverishes chunks of city'
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision 'hammer blow'
Members of the PTA and St John Scotland with the newly installed defibrillator at Crombie Primary School. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community

Editor's Picks

Most Commented