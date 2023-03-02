Sturgeon vows to press on with ‘sensible’ deposit return scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sturgeon vows to press on with ‘sensible’ deposit return scheme

By Press Association
March 2, 2023, 2:03 pm
Nicola Sturgeon came under fire from opposition leaders at Holyrood over the deposit return scheme (PA)
Nicola Sturgeon came under fire from opposition leaders at Holyrood over the deposit return scheme (PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to press ahead with the Scottish Government’s “sensible” deposit return scheme – despite opposition pleas for her to listen to businesses and pause it.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said firms who have voiced concern about the scheme are being “ignored”, while Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton insisted its introduction in August could be a “moment of real jeopardy”.

The opposition leaders challenged Ms Sturgeon on the issue during a session of First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament which was interrupted by environmental protesters.

Mr Ross, who had been speaking at the time the activists staged their protest, was heard to swear as business in Holyrood’s chamber was suspended – and he later apologised for his “industrial language”.

He asked Ms Sturgeon about the number of businesses that have failed to sign up to take part in deposit return, before urging the First Minister to halt the initiative.

He said: “Even at this late stage, will you finally, just once, listen to Scottish businesses and pause this scheme?

“Businesses are giving this Government a very clear message, loud and clear. Their deposit return scheme is a complete disaster.”

Companies must sign up to the scheme if they want to continue selling their products in Scotland after it comes into force – with 664 having done so by the end of February deadline.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that while it was originally estimated as many as 4,500 companies may be required to register, factors such as group registrations could reduce that to “below 2,000”.

Firms producing more than 90% of the drinks on the market are now registered, the First Minister added, saying this is the “most relevant statistic”.

She insisted: “We will continue to progress the scheme, it is for the benefit of our environment and we will do that responsibly because that is what people across Scotland have a right to expect.”

Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said deposit return is first and foremost about the environment (Jane Barlow/PA)

The First Minister went on to accuse the Tories of “sheer opportunism” with their calls for the scheme to be halted.

Recalling that the Covid pandemic had already seen the scheme’s introduction pushed back, she said the Conservatives were “amongst the first to criticise” that delay, as she accused Mr Ross and his party of “knee-jerk opposition”.

She urged MSPs to “not lose the central point here”, as she highlighted the environmental reasons behind the scheme’s introduction.

Ms Sturgeon said deposit return will “reduce littering by a third, increase recycling rates of single-use drinks containers towards 90%, reduce CO2 emissions by four million tonnes over 25 years – that’s the equivalent to taking 83,000 cars off the road”.

She told Mr Ross: “This is about the environment, it used to be the case that the Conservatives pretended to care about the environment but it seems those days are long gone.”

Deposit return will see shoppers charged 20p for every drink they buy in a can or bottle – with this money refunded to them when they return the container (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mr Cole-Hamilton also sounded a warning about the scheme and called for it to be paused.

He told Ms Sturgeon, who is stepping down as first minister: “This is a moment of real jeopardy. It can’t wait for the next first minister because irreversible business decisions are being made right now.

“Nicola Sturgeon calls it opportunism. I call it scrutiny backed up by an avalanche of industrial concerns.”

But Ms Sturgeon declared: “This Government and I, for as long as I am First Minister, will continue to work to introduce sensible schemes that protect the interests of business but also protect our environment.

“We are in no way unprecedented in introducing a deposit return scheme, similar schemes are already operational in many countries and territories around the world.

“We will continue to be responsible, liaising, engaging with business but taking steps that are about protecting our environment and making sure the cost of dealing with waste, which has to be met, is dealt with fairly, that is what this is all about.”

