Humza Yousaf says Ash Regan’s claims on currency ‘lack credibility’

Humza Yousaf has said his SNP leadership rival Ash Regan’s promise for the currency of an independent Scotland “lacks credibility”.

Ms Regan had said an independent Scotland could set up its own currency within months of leaving the UK.

She told ITV Border that if she became first minister, she would start work on infrastructure which would “let us move to a Scottish currency within months of becoming independent”.

When she released a paper on independence last year, Nicola Sturgeon said it would be “irresponsible” to set a timetable for the move to a new currency.

She said an independent Scotland would continue to use sterling for a period after independence, moving to a Scottish currency when economic conditions are right.

Ash Regan said the central bank could begin work before independence (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Mr Yousaf was asked about Ms Regan’s claim as he visited the Mayfield and East Housing Development Trust on Thursday.

He told the PA news agency: “I just think that lacks credibility.

“I’ve seen some suggestions that you could create a central bank – we don’t have the power to do so.

“It’s really for Ash to put forward her proposals. But I think when we’re trying to convince people of the case for independence, we’ve got to put forward credible plans because that is the only way people will come towards our cause.

“If we begin to try to create shortcuts that don’t exist, circumvent legal processes, then I think people will far from supporting us – support will decline.”

Kate Forbes, who is also running to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and First Minister, has said she supports the currency plans set out by the current Scottish Government.

On Thursday, Mr Yousaf said he would launch a £1 million fund to stop community organisations which help people through the cost-of-living crisis going under.

He said this would help community groups like the one he was visiting in Mayfield, which are facing higher operational costs.

Mr Yousaf said: “Projects like this, if they go under, then people will really suffer as a result and we can’t let that happen.”