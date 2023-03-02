Sue Gray: Partygate investigator headed for top Labour job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sue Gray: Partygate investigator headed for top Labour job

By Press Association
March 2, 2023, 6:06 pm
Sue Gray (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sue Gray (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sue Gray, the investigator of lockdown-busting parties in Boris Johnson’s government, looks set to join Labour as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.

The Whitehall veteran quit the Cabinet Office to take on the party political job, prompting criticism by some Tory MPs, who said it throws civil service impartiality into question.

Thrust into the limelight when she took over the probe into coronavirus rule-breaking at No 10 in 2021, Ms Gray went from an influential but little-known arbiter of conduct in Government to a household name within months.

She stepped in to lead the investigation after Cabinet Secretary Simon Case – her boss – recused himself following allegations that his own office held a Christmas event amid a lockdown.

“Waiting for Sue Gray” became a well-known refrain as the nation braced itself for her highly-anticipated report.

Boris Johnson
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

An initial dossier, published in January 2022, included several strong criticisms of Downing Street’s drinking culture, but was short on details about the parties as it was hampered by an investigation launched by the Metropolitan Police.

But her full report in May 2022 proved to be a bombshell. It detailed events at which officials drank so much they were sick, sang karaoke, became involved in altercations and abused security and cleaning staff at a time when millions of people across the country were unable to see friends and family.

She criticised “failures of leadership and judgment” in No 10 and said “the senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility”.

Six weeks later, Mr Johnson was forced out of office by his own cabinet and Conservative MPs.

While Ms Gray, in her mid-60s, is said to shun the media spotlight, some politicians have gone so far as to suggest the former publican is the “real leader” of the UK.

In her former role as director-general of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office from 2012 to 2018, she is said to have overseen cabinet reshuffles, served as a guiding hand in compiling honours lists, and even signed off political memoirs before their publication.

The diplomacy skills required for such a sensitive role were honed in a location far removed from Whitehall, when Ms Gray and her country and western singer husband Bill Conlon bought and ran a pub in Newry, Northern Ireland, at the height of the Troubles in the late 1980s.

During that time, Ms Gray once faced down IRA paramilitaries who attempted to hijack her car, bluntly refusing to exit her vehicle when they ordered her to do so, friends told the Belfast Telegraph.

Reportedly dubbed “deputy God” by some in the civil service, Ms Gray, who is said to be a cat lover, is no stranger to a standards investigation, having led two previous reviews into the behaviour of cabinet ministers.

Polly Mackenzie, who served as policy director in the Cabinet Office under former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg, said Ms Gray knew what holding the power to end careers felt like.

“She knows everything that anyone has ever done wrong,” the chief executive of think tank Demos told BBC Radio 4 for a profile of the civil servant.

“So that means when it comes to decisions that might make or break a political career, she can be incredibly powerful.”

Damian Green
Damian Green was investigated by Sue Gray when he was de facto deputy prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Gray’s reviews of senior cabinet ministerial behaviour in the past have led to high-profile sackings and resignations.

Former prime minister Theresa May tasked her with investigating her close ally Damian Green, over allegations that he had lied about the presence of pornographic images on his Commons computer.

She also spearheaded the so-called “plebgate” inquiry into claims that then-chief whip Andrew Mitchell insulted police officers on Downing Street.

David Laws, who was a minister in the Conservative-Lib Dem coalition government, said David Cameron’s former policy chief, Oliver Letwin, once told him that unless Ms Gray agreed, “things just don’t happen” in Whitehall.

Some critics have suggested she has been influential in blocking freedom of information requests, with former BBC Newsnight journalist Chris Cook reporting in 2015 that she was “notorious for her determination not to leave a document trail” and had assisted departments to “fight disclosures”.

According to her Government biography, Ms Gray started working for the Cabinet Office in the late 1990s following her stint behind the bar in Northern Ireland during a “career break”.

After her time as head of ethics in the Cabinet Office, she served as the permanent secretary of the Department of Finance in Northern Ireland from 2018 to 2021.

She reportedly refused to have a leaving do when she left the Belfast office, to adhere to the lockdown rules.

After May 2021, she was back in the Cabinet Office as second permanent secretary with responsibilities in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Sport Aberdeen funding cuts mean the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will be shut
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut
3
2
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
3
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
4
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
5
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
6
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
7
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
8
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children’s charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
9
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
10
Iain Kelly leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Furious father’s foul-mouthed rant at ‘Nazi’ swimming pool staff

More from Press and Journal

Alison Wilson, UHI, with Iain Robertson and Alison Hood from Statkraft UK at the scholarships launch. Picture Trevor Martin
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes with her daughter Naomi during a visit to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), in Glasgow, as she campaigns to be First Minister and SNP leader, following the resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture date: Thursday March 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds
Jim Goodwin believes he can steer Dundee United away from relegation. Image: SNS.
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
New Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club's search for a…
caledonian sleeper train
Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year
MSP for the Highlands and Islands Rhoda Grant raised the issue of bullying with the first minister in Holyrood. Image: Rhoda Grant.
MSP raises bullying concerns with first minister following shocking videos of violent Highland school…
Stuart MacBride says Aberdeen library closures will leave 'chunks of the city impoverished'
Aberdeen budget: Crime writer Stuart MacBride says closing six libraries 'impoverishes chunks of city'
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision 'hammer blow'
Members of the PTA and St John Scotland with the newly installed defibrillator at Crombie Primary School. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community

Editor's Picks

Most Commented