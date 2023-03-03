Holyrood equality reforms could make big difference, says presiding officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holyrood equality reforms could make big difference, says presiding officer

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 12:03 am
A package of reforms designed to make the Scottish Parliament more representative could ‘make a real difference’ Alison Johnstone has said (Russell Cheyne/PA)
A package of reforms designed to make the Scottish Parliament more representative could ‘make a real difference’ Alison Johnstone has said (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Reforms aimed at strengthening the role of women in the Scottish Parliament could “make a real difference”, Holyrood’s presiding officer has said.

Alison Johnstone spoke out as a new report, making a series of recommendations for changes, was published.

A group made up of MSPs from all parties – of whom all but one were female – together with academic experts, have been working since early last year on an audit looking at equal representation at Holyrood.

It comes after several female MSPs stood down from Holyrood in 2021, citing the difficulties of balancing family life with their work in the Parliament.

The new report made 34 recommendations for change at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

The report, titled A Parliament for All, has made a total of 34 recommendations for change, which include for 40% of committee conveners at the Scottish Parliament to be female, together with the introduction of a rule that there should be no single-sex committees at Holyrood.

The Parliamentary Bureau – the body which schedules all business at Holyrood – is being recommended to review sitting times to “determine what changes will be made to limit unpredictability of sitting times and maximise inclusion and wellbeing”.

MSPs stayed till after midnight on two consecutive nights in December last year when considering legislation reforming the gender recognition process, and while Ms Johnstone said that was “very much an outlier in terms of late sittings” she would “very much hope” this does not happen again.

The report called for a minimum 40% female representation on both the Parliamentary Bureau and the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body, which is responsible for budgets, security and staffing.

And it suggested a quota to ensure that Holyrood’s presiding officer and deputy presiding officers are never either all male or all female – with the report saying this formalises the “existing Scottish Parliament norm” and thus “protects and further legitimises this for the future”.

A women’s forum should be be established at the Parliament, the report recommends, which would be open to all female MSPs so they could “discuss issues of mutual interest and to provide a support network”.

And the proxy voting scheme being trialled, which allows MSPs to nominate a fellow parliamentarian to vote in Holyrood on their behalf during parental leave, illness or other absences, should be made permanent.

Speaking about the proposed changes, Ms Johnstone said: “Taken as a package, they can make a real difference.”

It comes as she insisted that the Scottish Parliament was doing “remarkably well” in terms of female representation.

Of the MSPs elected in 2021, a record 46% are female, with the elections also seeing women of colour elected to Holyrood for the first time.

“It is fair to say at 46% women, on a global scale, the Scottish Parliament is doing remarkably well,” the presiding officer said.

“Generally, everyone appreciates in 2023 the more diverse the Parliament is, the better it reflects the people of Scotland.

“What we see in the chamber now is notable progress, parties are very keen to see that maintained.”

Ms Johnstone stressed the proposals were “designed to strengthen equal representation and participation at Holyrood”, adding that the report was “only the first step towards substantive reform”.

She added: “I look forward to working closely with colleagues to make sure that these recommendations are implemented.”

Board member Dr Meryl Kenny, a senior lecturer in gender and politics at the University of Edinburgh, said: “The recommendations together promise an inclusive Scottish Parliament for the 21st century, one that in its work, procedures, and institutional culture is representative and effective.”

Fellow board member Professor Sarah Childs, also of the University of Edinburgh, said: “This report marks an important moment, with Scotland building on its record and joining a growing number of countries around the world committed to reforms that will gender sensitise its Parliament.”

