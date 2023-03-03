Seven out of 10 Scots support deposit return scheme, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seven out of 10 Scots support deposit return scheme, survey finds

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 12:03 am
Seven out of 10 Scots support the introduction of deposit return, a new poll has found (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Seven out of 10 Scots support the introduction of deposit return, a new poll has found (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Seven out of 10 Scots support the introduction of deposit return on drink bottles and cans in Scotland, a new poll has found.

While the Scottish Government has come under fire from some in the drinks industry over plans to introduce a deposit return scheme (DRS)  in August, 86% of people surveyed said they would use it either some or all of the time.

The initiative will see shoppers charged a 20p deposit on all drinks brought in cans and bottles with this cash refunded to them when they bring the empty containers back for recycling.

  • 43% strongly support the scheme
  • 27% said they somewhat support it
  • 11% neither support it or oppose it
  • 8% are somewhat opposed to it
  • 10% are strongly opposed

It is hoped the scheme will boost recycling rates and reduce littering – with 90% agreeing littering is a problem in Scotland.

The poll was conducted by the Diffley Partnership, with director and founder Mark Diffley saying the results of the survey were “clear and unambiguous” and showed “strong public support for the DRS among all sections of the population”.

The survey, carried out for TOMRA – a firm which produces reverse vending machines used to return empty bottles – found 72% wanted to see DRS introduced across the UK.

The UK Government has put forward its own proposals for a similar scheme, which is not due to come into force until 2025, with 65% of people questioned pleased Scotland is to be the first part of the UK to have such a system.

Of the 1,080 people who were questioned, 42% said they would use DRS all the time, with 44% saying they would participate in the scheme sometimes, but not all the time.

Meanwhile, only 14% said they would never use it.

Fewer than a fifth of people are opposed to the initiative, according to the research, with 8% saying they would “somewhat oppose” it while 10% described themselves as being strongly opposed to it.

In contrast, 43% said they strongly supported the introduction of DRS with 27% saying they “somewhat” supported it.

The biggest driver encouraging people to use the scheme is to prevent damage to the natural environment and animals, with this cited as a reason by 53%.

Mr Diffley said: “The data in this polling is clear and unambiguous, showing strong public support for the DRS among all sections of the population.

“There appears to be a strong correlation between environmental concerns and support for DRS, with support for the scheme being particularly high among those who are most concerned about climate change, and who are motivated to using the scheme by a desire to stop damage to the environment.”

The research was released as the row about the scheme continued past the end of February deadline for drinks producers to sign up – with  664 drink producers having registered by this point.

Lorna Slater, the circular economy minister, said these firms represented “over 90% of the total volume of drinks containers sold in Scotland each year” – but the Tories claimed it amounted to “barely 16% of total producers”, with the scheme being snubbed by businesses.

Ash Regan, one of the candidates running to be Scotland’s next first minister, has already said she would scrap the scheme in its current form, while rival contestant Kate Forbes has said it should be paused, with the third candidate, Humza Yousaf, pledging an exemption for small businesses for the first year of operation

John Lee, vice president for public affairs for the UK and Ireland at TOMRA, said the firm wanted to “ensure businesses and consumers are aware and prepared for the changes”.

He added: “As part of our work we were keen to understand public opinion on the ground in Scotland, and the data gathered by the Diffley Partnership is extremely useful in helping us to understand that.

“International evidence suggests that DRS could reduce litter by a third, thereby increasing Scotland’s chances of meeting our climate change targets, and TOMRA’s experience across Europe suggests that he recycling return rate will be anywhere between 92% and 98%.

“We are here to offer our knowledge and experience to ensure that Scotland’s journey to DRS is as smooth as it can be.”

Ms Sater said: “It’s no surprise to see the public are firmly in favour of Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS), which is a major part of our efforts to reduce littering, cut emissions, and address the climate emergency.

“On track to launch in August, Scotland’s DRS will reduce littering by a third and CO2 emissions by four million tonnes over 25 years. That’s equivalent to taking 83,000 cars off the road – and it is just the latest in a series of successful examples in countries like Denmark, Germany, and Canada.

“Businesses have also voted with their feet with 664 drinks producers, representing over 90% of the total volume of drinks containers sold in Scotland each year, already registered for the scheme.

“They don’t want broken bottles or plastic litter on our streets, parks and beaches either, and they recognise that this scheme is the way to end that blight.”

