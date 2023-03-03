Chip firm Arm rebuffs London as it seeks US stock market listing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chip firm Arm rebuffs London as it seeks US stock market listing

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 10:27 am
Chip firm Arm has said it plans a US only listing this year (Alamy/PA)
Chip firm Arm has said it plans a US only listing this year (Alamy/PA)

Cambridge-based technology firm Arm said it will pursue a US-only stock market listing this year, dealing a blow to the UK markets.

The plans from the company, owned by Japanese investment giant SoftBank, come despite heavy lobbying by successive prime ministers and cabinet members.

In January, Rishi Sunak reportedly restarted talks with SoftBank to persuade it to list the computer chip maker in London.

Arm indicated it could still look at an additional UK listing in the future but provided no further details.

On Friday, bosses at Arm, which designs chips used in almost every smartphone, stressed that it will continue to expand and invest in the UK.

Chief executive Rene Haas said: “After engagement with the British government and the Financial Conduct Authority over several months, SoftBank and Arm have determined that pursuing a US-only listing of Arm in 2023 is the best path forward for the company and its stakeholders.”

The move is the latest blow to London, where Arm was listed until it was snapped up by SoftBank for £24.6 billion in 2016.

SoftBank last year decided it would seek to float the business back on the stock market after a 40 billion dollar (£33.4 billion) takeover by US firm Nvidia was blocked over competition concerns.

The listing plans come a day after building materials giant CRH revealed it is planning to shift its main stock market listing from London to New York.

CRH, which is headquartered in Dublin and valued at more than £30 billion, said: “We have now come to the conclusion that a US primary listing would bring increased commercial, operational and acquisition opportunities for CRH.”


