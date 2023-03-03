Government to reassure unionists over new Brexit deal – Heaton-Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government to reassure unionists over new Brexit deal – Heaton-Harris

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 11:01 am
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the Government would move to reassure unionists over the Windsor Framework (Brian Lawless/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the Government would move to reassure unionists over the Windsor Framework (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Government will legislate to reassure unionists that their constitutional position in the United Kingdom is secure, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

He also said that clarity would be provided in coming days over the workings of the Stormont brake element of the new post-Brexit Windsor Framework.

Mr Heaton-Harris also said he hoped that with time and space the new UK-EU deal would pave the way for the return of the Stormont powersharing institutions.

Brexit
Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference at the Guildhall in Windsor earlier this week (PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the EU Commission President’s Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the new framework earlier this week to replace the Northern Ireland Protocol which had led the DUP to collapse the Stormont powersharing institutions.

The latest deal seeks to remove post-Brexit trade barriers, creating a new system for the flow of goods into Northern Ireland.

The DUP, which is currently boycotting the Stormont powersharing institutions, has said it will study the new framework against its seven tests before reaching a “collective” conclusion.

However, a number of senior party members, including Sammy Wilson, Lord Dodds and Ian Paisley, have already been vocal in expressing concerns about the deal.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson publicly criticised the deal, saying he would find it “very difficult” to support.

Mr Heaton-Harris told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme that he believes most unionist concerns with the deal relate to the Acts of Union.

He said: “This is why we are clear we need to make sure that Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom is secure so we will be looking to bring forward amendments to the Northern Ireland Act of 1998 to provide further assurances on that matter.

“There are concerns amongst unionists and we believe that we can, through the Northern Ireland Act 1998, provide a whole host of proper legal assurances.

“Reassurances in law that Northern Ireland remains an integral part of the United Kingdom and it is the Government saying that in primary legislation which is what people are asking for.”

The Northern Ireland Secretary said the Government wanted to give all parties in Northern Ireland time and space to study the deal.

He added: “That decision lays on the shoulders of the DUP members and I know they will be listening to their electorate.

“With the time and space the parties have I am hoping we can get to a place where Stormont can come back.

“This is a ground-breaking agreement and is very good for Northern Ireland.

“This is the deal we have done with the European Union, this is what is on the table.”

NI Executive Formation Bill
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party would take time and space before reaching a position on the Windsor Framework (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Heaton-Harris said the new framework meant that 97% of EU laws which applied under the Northern Ireland Protocol, would now be disapplied.

The deal announced this week aims to give a future Northern Ireland Assembly a greater say on how remaining EU laws apply to Northern Ireland, a mechanism known as the Stormont brake.

Mr Heaton-Harris said more details about the brake would be communicated to parties in coming days.

He said: “In the next few days we are going to codify this and demonstrate how we will codify this.

“Essentially it is going to act similar to the petition of concern mechanism so 30 MLAs from two parties can trigger such a concern.

“This will be codified in the next few days so everyone can get the clarity they want.”

