Evidence rule breaches ‘obvious’ to Johnson, partygate ‘lies’ inquiry says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Evidence rule breaches ‘obvious’ to Johnson, partygate ‘lies’ inquiry says

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 12:31 pm Updated: March 3, 2023, 1:55 pm
The then prime minister Boris Johnson (right) at a leaving gathering in No 10. Mr Johnson will give evidence to the Privileges Committee on the inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament, the committee said (Cabinet Office/PA)
The then prime minister Boris Johnson (right) at a leaving gathering in No 10. Mr Johnson will give evidence to the Privileges Committee on the inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament, the committee said (Cabinet Office/PA)

Evidence strongly suggests breaches of coronavirus rules would have been “obvious” to Boris Johnson during partygate, the inquiry into whether he lied to MPs has said.

The cross-party Privileges Committee said the Commons may have been misled multiple times as they set up a live showdown with the former prime minister for later this month.

Mr Johnson remarked a mid-pandemic leaving party in No 10 was “probably the most unsocially distanced gathering in the UK right now”, according to written evidence.

WhatsApp messages given to the inquiry show advisers “struggling” with how parties were within the rules, with one conceding an excuse “blows another great gaping hole in the PM’s account”.

Mr Johnson released a statement claiming the inquiry’s interim report showed he was being “vindicated” as he raised concern about civil service investigator Sue Gray’s move to Sir Keir Starmer’s office.

But the committee said: “The evidence strongly suggests that breaches of guidance would have been obvious to Mr Johnson at the time he was at the gatherings.

“There is evidence that those who were advising Mr Johnson about what to say to the press and in the House were themselves struggling to contend that some gatherings were within the rules.”

The committee defended its inquiry as being “not based on the Sue Gray report” but on evidence including witnesses, WhatsApps, emails and photographs from a Downing Street photographer.

Evidence included messages between Downing Street’s then-communications director Jack Doyle and a No 10 official discussing the birthday gathering held for Mr Johnson in 2020, for which Mr Johnson was fined by police.

Mr Doyle wrote: “I’m struggling to come up with a way this one is in the rules in my head.”

In response to a suggestion that they describe the event as “reasonably necessary for work purposes”, he said: “Not sure that one works does it? Also blows another great gaping hole in the PM’s account doesn’t it?’”

One No 10 official in another exchange said a colleague was “worried about leaks of PM having a piss-up and to be fair I don’t think it’s unwarranted”.

Lee Cain resigns
Then-communications director Jack Doyle in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The committee will cross-examine what Mr Johnson knew, with him making various denials to the Commons, including telling MPs on December 8 2021 that no rules or guidance had been broken in No 10 when Ms Gray and the police had already concluded that was not correct.

It also pointed to Mr Johnson’s failure to tell the House about his own knowledge of the gatherings where the rules or guidance had been broken.

The report said MPs may also have been misled by Mr Johnson’s assertion that he relied upon repeated assurances that the rules had not been broken.

The committee said: “It appears that Mr Johnson did not correct the statements that he repeatedly made and did not use the well-established procedures of the House to correct something that is wrong at the earliest opportunity.”

Mr Johnson may have broken the rules when giving the impression there needed to be an investigation by Ms Gray to establish whether the rules and guidance had been broken.

“While repeatedly making that statement to the House, he appears to have had personal knowledge that he did not reveal,” the committee said.

Mr Johnson told the committee he has “no relevant material” after repeated requests for evidence and still “has not provided us with a written submission”.

In a public statement released moments after the report was published, Mr Johnson said: “I believe that their labours have helped establish the obvious truth: It is clear from this report that I have not committed any contempt of Parliament.

“It is also clear that what I have been saying about this matter from the beginning has been vindicated.

“That is because there is no evidence in the report that I knowingly or recklessly misled Parliament, or that I failed to update Parliament in a timely manner.”

The report makes clear that the publication was “not the final conclusions”, with Mr Johnson scheduled to give oral evidence broadcast live on television in the week starting March 20.

Mr Johnson said he “relied upon advice from officials” so when he told MPs “that the rules and the guidance had been followed, that was my honest belief”.

He said it is “surreal” and “particularly concerning” to discover the committee was partially relying on findings from Ms Gray.

The Whitehall enforcer carried out the initial partygate investigation launched by Mr Johnson and will become the Labour leader’s chief of staff.

Mr Johnson said: “I leave it to others to decide how much confidence may now be placed in her inquiry and in the reports that she produced.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
2
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
3
CR0019229 Aberdeen High Court. Pictured is William Curtis. POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER Pic by...............Chris Sumner Taken...............2/3/2020
Ex-fisherman jailed over ‘assassination’ threats to Nicola Sturgeon
4
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
5
Arcadia Bar &; Games opens its doors for the first time in Aberdeen Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Video: First visitors get a sneak peek as Aberdeen’s new retro arcade bar opens…
6
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
7
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; The Ninian Central is the largest platform in the UK. -. Supplied by CNR International Date; Unknown
‘One of the giants’: CNR to shut down Ninian oilfield in ‘challenging’ market
4
8
Heavy snow and icy conditions are being predicted for next week. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
‘Families simply can’t afford the basics’: Plunging temperatures are a disaster for children, warns…
9
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
10
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’

More from Press and Journal

Dr Christopher Harrisson outside the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Brenda Page murder accused denies he is 'Doctor Jekyll and Mr Hyde' character
Dr Gray's hospital
Moray maternity unit promised up to £6.6 million for return of consultant-led service
Lossiemouth broadband
85% of Lossiemouth homes missing out on faster broadband
3 Bags Wool owner holding three thrum balls in her shop in Dufftown
'More than just whisky': 3 Bags Wool owner moves to Dufftown to showcase creative…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Council takes keys to Countesswells school Picture shows; Education convener Martin Greig. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; 01/03/2023
Aberdeen council takes keys for new Countesswells school a month ahead of schedule
Stolen chips was the least of it at The Captain's Table as manager Sam Masson treats reporter Andy Morton to a Karen's Night experience. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain's Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night
RNLI Buckie Louise Cooper
Woman makes history after becoming first female Buckie lifeboat navigator
Moray MSP backs Elgin councillor's calls for changes to 'ridiculous' energy costs. Image supplied by Rainer Fuhrmann/Shutterstock
Moray MSP backs Elgin councillor's calls for changes to 'ridiculous' energy costs
New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar: Jack Burnett lays bare challenges of club captaincy
Energy Voice: managing director, Mike Beveridge, Simmons and Co, Waverley Place, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 16-7-18
North Sea energy finance: Aberdeen expert tells it like it is

Editor's Picks

Most Commented