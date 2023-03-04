Sunak and Hancock complained of ‘nightmare’ Dominic Cummings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak and Hancock complained of ‘nightmare’ Dominic Cummings

By Press Association
March 4, 2023, 4:13 pm Updated: March 4, 2023, 6:44 pm
Dominic Cummings’ time in Downing Street was a ‘nightmare’, Rishi Sunak appeared to tell Matt Hancock (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Dominic Cummings' time in Downing Street was a 'nightmare', Rishi Sunak appeared to tell Matt Hancock (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Dominic Cummings’ time in Downing Street was a “nightmare”, Rishi Sunak appeared to tell Matt Hancock, according to the latest set of leaked WhatsApp messages.

The remarks, made on the day that the former No 10 aide used an appearance in front of MPs to claim that thousands of people died needlessly during the pandemic, show the then-Chancellor and Mr Hancock complaining about Mr Cummings.

Mr Hancock messaged Mr Sunak: “Of all the bonkersness about Dom’s circus, the one I enjoy most is that he’s doing this to secure his place at the heart of the future Sunak administration.”

Mr Sunak, who in 2021 was seen as ambitious for the top job, said: “Ha! Ironic given I haven’t spoken to him since he left!”

Lee Cain resigns
Dominic Cummings leaving No 10 (Yui Mok/PA)

“It’s just awful & a stark reminder of how hard governing was,” Mr Hancock replies.

Mr Sunak agrees: “It was such a difficult time for all of us. A nightmare I hope we never ever have to repeat.”

The details emerged in the latest tranche of leaked messages from the former health secretary, published by the Daily Telegraph.

The messages also show Mr Hancock’s former aide, Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, lashing out at Mr Cummings, on the same day he had used a parliamentary committee hearing to describe the Department of Health and Social Care as reduced to a “smoking ruin” by the pandemic.

Mr Hancock messaged: “How would you deal with this Cummings crap?”

His former adviser responded: “I was about to message. What a f—ing piece of s—. You went out and backed him over Barnard castle, and he responds by briefing against you relentlessly, in private and now in public. He’s a psychotherapist.”

He swiftly corrects himself: “Psychopath.”

The Government was forced to defend Mr Cummings in a major pandemic controversy, after he drove to County Durham beauty spot Barnard Castle during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Other messages show that on a number of occasions, Mr Hancock expressed concern that Mr Sunak’s signature Eat Out to Help Out initiative was contributing to the spread of Covid-19 – dubbing it the “eat out to help the virus get about”.

The state-backed scheme offered customers a 50% discount, up to £10, on meals and soft drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays as businesses sought to recover from the pandemic.

Concerns have been expressed subsequently that the scheme could have contributed to the spread of the virus.

Dominic Cummings blog
Matt Hancock played a key role in the pandemic response (Aaron Chown/PA)

In December 2020, in a conversation with an aide, Mr Hancock called the scheme “eat out to help the virus get about”.

The previous summer he had made his concerns clear to the Cabinet Secretary.

He wrote: “Just want to let you know directly that we have had lots of feedback that Eat our to help out is causing problems in our jntervention [sic] areas. I’ve kept it out of the news but it’s serious.

“So please please lets not allow the economic success of the scheme to lead to its extension.”

The messages also show Mr Hancock attempting to get the support of Cabinet Secretary Simon Case in challenging the stance of the then-chancellor and others over certain pandemic-era rules, with the top civil servant – who is required to be politically neutral – complaining about “pure Conservative ideology” on the part of one senior minister.

In one message, Mr Hancock also accuses Mr Sunak of trying to “show ankle” to the “hard right” over his Covid-19 stance.

In another message from October 2020, Mr Hancock appears to hit out at Mr Sunak’s attitude about lockdowns, writing: “What’s Rishi’s dilemma? Whether to stop the virus, or tilt at the party & show ankle to the hard right?”

The exchanges were among more than 100,000 messages passed to the Telegraph by the journalist Isabel Oakeshott.

She was originally given the material by Mr Hancock while they were collaborating on his memoir of his time in government during the pandemic.

Mr Hancock has condemned the leak as a “massive betrayal” designed to support an “anti-lockdown agenda”.

In a statement this week, Mr Hancock said that all the materials for his book have been made available to the official Covid-19 inquiry.

Ms Oakeshott has said the disclosures are in the public interest.

New leaked messages also offer an insight into Boris Johnson’s thinking at various stages of the pandemic.

For instance in August 2020, he warned that government messaging was becoming “mangled”, referencing “private focus groups”.

“Folks my private focus groups telling me our messaging now so mangled as to be totally incomprehensible. We need big reset and simple themes pumped over the airwaves especially on social distancing and how many people you can have in your house etc,” he wrote.

A spokesman for the former prime minister said: “It is not appropriate to comment on these leaks. The public inquiry provides the right process for these issues to be examined.”

The paper also published messages showing Mr Hancock and his officials scrambling to save the health secretary’s career after footage emerged of his embrace with aide Gina Coladangelo.

A spokesman for Mr Hancock said: “There’s nothing new in these messages, and absolutely no public interest in publishing them given the independent inquiry has them all. It’s highly intrusive, completely inappropriate and has all been discussed endlessly before.”

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said that the leaked messages “paint a picture of a bitterly divided and chaotic government, when families were making huge sacrifices”.

“Rishi Sunak must come clean about what he knew and when, and Treasury policy making should be closely investigated in the Covid inquiry,” she said.

