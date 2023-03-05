Scottish Government announces funding for east African drought

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has announced a £500,000 aid package to help countries struggling with drought in east Africa.

Four charities – Christian Aid, Mercy Corps, Sciaf and Tearfund – will split the funding, receiving £125,000 each.

The charities will be tasked with giving out food packages, improving water access, training hygiene promoters and providing cash transfers in South Sudan, Kenya and Ethiopa as the region faces its driest conditions in decades.

International development minister Neil Gray said the situation in east Africa was becoming ‘ever more desperate’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s international development minister Neil Gray said: “The drought affecting countries in east Africa is one of the worst in decades and the situation is becoming ever more desperate.

“This funding will support four essential projects in South Sudan, Ethiopia and Kenya, ensuring people suffering from the drought receive necessary food supplies and enhanced access to clean water – a vital measure in preventing waterborne diseases.

“The Scottish Government is committed to fulfilling its role as a responsible and compassionate global citizen and this aid from our Humanitarian Emergency Fund will provide essential help to those in desperate need.”