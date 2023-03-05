New legislation is just one part of action to ‘stop the boats’, vows minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

New legislation is just one part of action to ‘stop the boats’, vows minister

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 11:33 am Updated: March 5, 2023, 4:53 pm
Tackling the boat crossings is one of the Prime Minister’s key priorities (PA)
Tackling the boat crossings is one of the Prime Minister’s key priorities (PA)

New legislation pledged by the Prime Minister to tackle illegal migration will form only one part of the Government’s response to the issue, a senior minister has said.

It comes as Home Secretary Suella Braverman is set to publish long-promised legislation as soon as Tuesday that would make asylum claims inadmissible from those who travel to the UK on small boats.

Mr Sunak on Sunday vowed to put an end to “immoral” illegal migration, while Ms Braverman said “enough is enough”.

But while details are still scarce on the legislation, critics have already questioned whether the Government’s solution will make any difference to small boat arrivals on Britain’s shores.

Brexit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is ‘determined to deliver on my promise to stop the boats’ (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The legislation would see a duty placed on the Home Secretary to remove “as soon as reasonably practicable” anyone who arrives on a small boat, either to Rwanda or a “safe third country”.

Arrivals will also be prevented from claiming asylum while in the UK, with plans also to ban them from returning once removed.

Labour accused the Government of recycling the same promises that accompanied the passage of the last year’s Nationality and Borders Bill.

During an appearance on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris was shown a graph displaying a fall in asylum seeker returns since 2010 as he insisted that legislation is just one aspect of the Government’s “arsenal” on the issue.

“We need a full range of things in our arsenal to try and stop both people trafficking and illegal migration across the Channel,” he said.

“That involves proper conversations, that are ongoing, with our French counterparts, and indeed other European counterparts, to try and ensure that people are held in the first safe country that they come to. That also includes international development aid.”

He insisted a tightening of the law is required “because the law has been challenged on pretty much all those occasions and equally when we announced the Rwanda scheme, it was challenged immediately”.

The Prime Minister, who has made “stopping the boats” one of his five priorities, told the Mail on Sunday that he is “determined to deliver” on his promise.

But the Government’s plans have been criticised by campaigners, with concerns too about whether some of the policies are compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Rwanda scheme has been mired in legal challenges, and so far no flights carrying migrants to the Rwandan capital Kigali have departed.

The latest Home Office figures show 2,950 migrants have crossed the Channel already this year.

Mr Heaton-Harris, speaking to Sophy Ridge On Sunday on Sky News, signalled that the Government may look at opening more “safe and legal routes” for asylum seekers in the future.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Chris Heaton-Harris said legislation is just one aspect of Government action on illegal migration (Jordan Pettit/PA)

“I’m quite sure there’ll be more safe and legal routes and that’s why we have them,” he said.

“They’ve been proven to work.”

Tory backbenchers have pressed the Prime Minister for firm action to tackle the crossings.

Former cabinet minister Kit Malthouse told Times Radio he would “wait and see” what the legislation looks like, but added: “Will it actually be a bit of a marketing tool for the gangs?

“Will they say, ‘You know what, here’s this legislation coming, it’s going to make our lives more difficult, better get in quick’, and whether that will accelerate numbers a little bit in advance.”

Labour has set out six questions for the Government on the new Bill, as it pressed ministers to show how the latest plan is different to the last piece of legislation to tackle illegal migration.

The party said it wants know if the plan will end the backlog in asylum claims while also including “proper return agreements” with France and other countries.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The Conservatives are responsible for an abysmal failure to tackle the huge increase in dangerous small boat crossings and the criminal gangs who are putting lives at risk and undermining border security.

“Ministers have made countless claims and promises yet the facts show their last law badly failed and made things worse. Instead of learning lessons, it looks like they are still recycling the same rhetoric and failure.

The Liberal Democrats called it “another half-baked plan”.

The party’s home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said it is “immoral, ineffective and incredibly costly for taxpayers”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snowy road and house in Braemar
Snow and ice warnings in place for north, north-east and north-west of Scotland from…
2
Police appealed for witnesses. Image: Stock.
Motorbike passenger in ‘serious’ condition following collision on Aberdeen road
3
Big Noise Torry works with children and young people from across the city. Image: Big Noise.
‘Shame on SNP councillors’: Readers react to Big Noise funding restored by Scottish Government
4
Jon S Baird wants to show Tetris at the Belmont Filmhouse
North-east director wants to reopen Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse for special screenings of new Tetris…
5
Tackling the boat crossings is one of the Prime Minister’s key priorities (PA)
Oaty, Marty and Handsome Jack are on the hunt for new homes – can…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Drug driver stopped on Quay Street Picture shows; Quay Street Ullapool. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man who lives in layby banned from the roads after drug-driving
7
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness

More from Press and Journal

The Rest and Be Thankful has been labelled one of Scotland's most dangerous roads. Image: Bear Scotland.
Argyll and Bute Council again pleads for 'permanent solution' to landslide-prone Rest and Be…
Gregor MacDonald (centre) celebrates netting for Brora Rangers.
Highland League: Comfortable victories for Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh
Stramash Elgin is seeking the temporary siting of timber buildings to provide shelter for the nursery’s youngsters.
Temporary buildings for Moray outdoor nursery, Buckie Harbour major windfarm project and improvements to…
4 March 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Highland League Cup Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Banks O' Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Andrew Shearer, Banks o Dee GK saves a Penalty.
Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton delighted to reach Highland League Cup final after…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay to speak to SFA head of referees Crawford Allan…
Daniel Rennie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Curfew for man over role in terrifying abduction and assault
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Donna Wilson Banff exhibit Picture shows; Donna Wilson Look what the sea dragged in exhibit. Banff. Supplied by Donna Wilson Date; 03/03/2023
Look what the sea dragged in - Scots designer Donna Wilson unveils new Aberdeenshire…
Huntly's Callum Murray, right, and Turriff's Murray Cormack. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Highland League: Huntly, Rothes and Clachnacuddin chalk up wins
Inverurie Locos' Sam Burnett is mobbed after scoring his side's second goal. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos shock Brechin City to reach Highland League Cup final
Inverness Athletic's two-goal star Ryan MacLeod holds off Thurso defence as he looks to pass to Sam Irving out wide in his team's 2-1 weekend win. Image: Courtesy of Inverness Athletic FC
Liam Taylor scores six as North Caledonian League leaders cruise to 12-1 rout at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented