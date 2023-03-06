Shadow chancellor accuses Tories of ‘squandering’ UK’s economic potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Shadow chancellor accuses Tories of ‘squandering’ UK’s economic potential

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 12:05 am
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour would boost the economy (Steve Allen/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour would boost the economy (Steve Allen/PA)

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has accused the Conservatives of “squandering” the UK’s economic potential as she called for an end to the Government’s “sticking plaster” approach.

Ahead of Jeremy Hunt’s spring Budget, the Labour frontbencher warned the “huge cost-of-living crisis” was “still the number one concern” as she spoke of the need to prioritise economic growth.

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “We’ve been very clear that we’ve got to have an end to this sticking plaster politics of just solving the immediate problem, but never fixing the fundamentals, and the truth is we have got some massive immediate problems at the moment because of a failure of the Conservatives over the last 13 years to fix the foundations.

“We’ve got a huge cost-of-living crisis now, still the number one concern of families and pensioners, and if the Government sticks with its current plans, the average gas and electricity bill will go up by £500 in April and it doesn’t have to be that way.

“We’ve committed to extending the windfall tax and closing the loopholes that exist within it… and use that money to reduce people’s gas and electricity bills.”

Ms Reeves said Labour was “absolutely determined” not to “make any unfunded spending commitments”, citing Liz Truss’s short-lived premiership and the “devastating consequences for family finances”.

She said: “An incoming Labour government is going to be facing a triple whammy of economic growth on the floor, public debt close to 100% of GDP and public services that are on their knees and it does mean that an incoming Labour government is not going to be able to do everything that we want as quickly as we want because of the inheritance we will face.”

She added: “I know that our country has so much potential, our industrial heritage, skills, great universities, the efforts of millions of ordinary working people and thousands of businesses, that we could be doing so much better if we weren’t squandering all of that potential.

“So economic growth to be achieved through our green prosperity plan, the reforms to business rates, the reforms to the Brexit deal… with reforms to the British business bank, that would be the heart of a Labour budget.”

On public sector strikes, the MP for Leeds West said the Government “need to take its responsibilities seriously for resolving industrial disputes”, adding Labour “would be in negotiations”.

She said: “We recognise the challenges that public sector workers face with the rising cost of living but also the problems that our public services face with a recruitment and a retention crisis.”

Labour would fund “one of the biggest expansions of the NHS workforce in its history”, she said, by scrapping the non-dom tax status “which costs £3.2 billion a year”.

Ms Reeves pointed to the UK as the “only G7 economy that’s still smaller than it was before the pandemic” as she referred to the economic impact of the NHS backlog.

She said: “I believe that you need a strong economy to have strong public services, but you also need strong public services for a strong economy.

“When you’ve seven million people waiting for hospital procedures, that is clearly going to be taking people out of the labour market, similarly the mental health epidemic.”

She said that Labour has “fully funded and costed plans for breakfast clubs for all primary school age children which I know will make a big difference to lots of working parents”.

She added: “We recognise the challenge of both social care and childcare as being a barrier for some people in the labour market.”

Under Sir Keir Starmer, she said Labour is a “party of integrity and a party that is determined to govern in the national interest for the whole country”.

Ms Reeves described getting Labour’s “first poll lead on the economy since the early 2000s” as a “really big moment for the Labour Party”, adding: “We’ve sustained that under three Prime Ministers now.”

On devolution, she said: “You’re not going to be able to grow the economy in all parts of the country with good jobs and productivity if all powers and all decisions are made in Whitehall and Westminster.”

A Government spokesperson said: “This government is focused on delivering on the people’s priorities, to build a better, more secure, more prosperous future that this country deserves.

“Our plan to halve inflation this year will allow everyone’s incomes to go further, easing the cost of living and giving people financial security.

“And while we work towards achieving that, we are providing significant support, worth on average £3,500 per household, over this year and next.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks
3
CR0041271 Reporter Name - Rosemary Lowne Location - Inverurie Story: -Four page drinks feature on Cocoworks, a pretty wee coffee shop at Inverurie Railway Station. Landscape and portrait photos please of; *Owner Jenny Lawson (holding a pot of tea or something :)) *As many individual drinks photos as possible ie hot chocolate, coffee, tea pot, smoothies etc *Photos of some of her delicious cakes as well would be fab Picture Shows - Owner Jenny Lawson Friday24th February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Former cabin crew swapped serving stars for treating travellers at Inverurie Railway Station coffee…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; One of the dogs neglected by John and Victoria Symon.. Aberdeen. Supplied by SSPCA/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Animal inspector who saved 76 pets from filthy flat hails couple’s lifetime animal ban
5
Police cars and the fire service were at the scene of the incident. Image: Cameron Roy.
Inverurie garden shed explodes with debris landing in park where children played
6
Daniel Rennie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Curfew for man over role in terrifying abduction and assault
7
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
8
CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
9
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
10
Snowy road and house in Braemar
Police call for motorists to be prepared due to Scandi chill set to hit…

More from Press and Journal

Heavy snow showers are forecast across the north and north-east today and tomorrow. Pictured is a snowy day on the A95 near Dulnain Bridge earlier this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Snow hits Shetland overnight with further wintry showers forecast across country today
Flights to and from Inverness to other Hial airports will be suspended from March 17. Image: Hial.
Loganair defends decision to axe flights to and from Inverness for six weeks
To go with story by Keith Findlay. new chairman for H2 Green Picture shows; H2 Green chairman Graham Cooley. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
H2 Green appointment key for hydrogen projects in Inverness and beyond
Chris Wilder whilst manager of Sheffield United. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen ‘hold talks’ with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Networking entrepreneur Andrew Smith launches new book Picture shows; Andrew Smith with his new book. don't know. Supplied by Andrew Smith Date; Unknown
Aberdeen networking entrepreneur launches new book
It costs £450,000 a year to run Bethesda Hospice
Distilleries combine to provide cash boost for Hebrides hospice
Jay Henderson guides the ball past Ayr goalkeeper Charlie Albinson for the winning goal. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Kilmarnock-born Jay Henderson sets sights on Caley Thistle Scottish Cup shock after sinking Ayr…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. David Williamson threw a dumbell through a window Picture shows; Miller Street Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man threw dumbbell through flat window during disturbance
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Sean Condon, the owner of Inverness fishmonger Scottish Premium Seafood. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/03/2023
It's all about the freshest taste of the sea for Inverness business owner Sean…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented