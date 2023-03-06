UK construction rebounds to nine-month high as recession fears ease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK construction rebounds to nine-month high as recession fears ease

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 10:31 am
Construction workers for HS2. Civil engineering projects such as HS2 helped the construction sector grow sharply in February (Jacob King/PA)
Construction workers for HS2. Civil engineering projects such as HS2 helped the construction sector grow sharply in February (Jacob King/PA)

The UK’s construction sector recorded surprise growth last month because firms were boosted as recession expectations eased.

New figures showed that activity in the construction industry grew at a strong rate for nine months.

The latest S&P Global/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index scored 54.6 last month, rising from 48.4 in January.

Any score below 50 is considered a decline whereas anything above is seen as growth.

It was sharply beyond the expectations of analysts, with a consensus of economists compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics having still predicted monthly decline.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “Business activity in the UK construction sector returned to growth during February as a rebound in commercial work and civil engineering output helped to compensate for housing market weakness.

Activity in the house-building sector decreased for the third month running (Alamy/PA)

“Some firms noted that fading recession fears and an improving global economic outlook had boosted client confidence in the commercial segment.”
The report indicated that work on major infrastructure projects such as HS2 contributed to improved civil engineering activity for the month.

Civil engineering returned to growth with a reading of 52.3, while commercial construction was the strongest part of the sector with a 55.3 score for February.

Nevertheless, activity in the house-building sector decreased for the third month running.

Residential building saw its downturn ease slightly as it recorded a 47.4 reading, with firms highlighting “subdued market conditions due to elevated interest rates”.

John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), said: “New order levels were also at their highest since November 2022 but these strong numbers belie the fact that there is uneven growth in building activity in the UK.

“Commercial and civil engineering projects dominated this performance with activity on projects such as HS2 and commercial builds.

“Residential building on the other hand was the odd one out with a third month in contraction as mortgages rates put a dampener on the number of house purchases and buyers were unwilling to commit.”

