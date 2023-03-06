Hospital consultants to be balloted over possible strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Hospital consultants to be balloted over possible strike action

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 11:37 am Updated: March 6, 2023, 11:53 pm
The BMA has said that consultants are to be balloted over potential strike action (Peter Byrne/PA)
The BMA has said that consultants are to be balloted over potential strike action (Peter Byrne/PA)

The most senior hospital doctors in England are to be asked whether they are prepared to go on strike, the nation’s biggest doctors’ union has announced.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has announced that consultants will be balloted over potential industrial action around April 17.

It comes after the BMA conducted a poll to assess whether the most senior medics in the NHS would be prepared to take action over pay and ongoing pension issues.

The consultative ballot was sent to almost 35,000 consultants and the BMA received 21,000 responses – some 86% of those who responded said they would be prepared to take part in strike action.

The BMA said that while a consultative ballot does not provide a legal mandate for strike action, the poll represents “the strength of anger among England’s senior doctors” and it will move to a statutory ballot in April.

If consultants vote in favour then strike action could take place in the spring, the BMA said.

Strike action by consultants will mean consultants will run a “bank holiday” service on weekdays ensuring that emergency or urgent care remains in place, the union added.

Dr Vishal Sharma, chair of the BMA consultants committee, said: “In my 25 years in the NHS, I have never seen consultants more demoralised, frustrated and in despair over this Government’s refusal to support the NHS workforce and the patients they serve.

“The Government is refusing to listen to consultants’ concerns, driving many out of the NHS entirely.

“If the Government truly wants to get the NHS back on track and tackle the record waiting lists, it must support the consultant workforce.

“Our position is clear – we will not allow the Government to continue to degrade consultants’ pay and pensions.

“This is having a hugely detrimental impact on patient care as staffing numbers plummet and things will only worsen unless we take a stand.

“Strike action is always a last resort and we have set out a clear timeline for the Government to put a serious proposal on the table.

“Our door remains open; it is not too late to prevent consultants from acting. But if the Government refuses to propose a workable solution, our members have made it clear that they are prepared to strike.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “Confirmation that consultants have voted in favour of holding a future ballot for strike action will be concerning to health leaders.

“If this is the strength of feeling from consultants now, the worry is that some could be less inclined to cover shifts during the upcoming junior doctors’ strikes next week, leaving patient care at increased risk.

“While it is positive that the other trade unions have agreed to suspend their planned industrial action to enter negotiations with the Government, it is important for all parts of the NHS’s workforce to have the same opportunity to have their concerns around pay understood.

“The danger of not doing this is that the war of attrition between both sides will continue and escalate further, which no-one wants.”

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “This move by consultants is another worrying development for NHS trust leaders, on top of the looming three-day strike by junior doctors. Strikes by consultants would heap yet more pressure on overstretched services.

“Patient safety and care is the top priority. Trust leaders urge the Government and the BMA to find a resolution quickly.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We hugely value the work of NHS consultants and they received a pay rise of 4.5% this financial year, increasing average earnings to around £128,000.

“The NHS Pension Scheme is one of the most generous available and we have taken steps to address the pension tax implications for senior clinicians. We have increased the annual allowance taper so that the amount of tax-free pension savings only reduces for individuals who earn over £200,000.

“We have submitted evidence to the independent Pay Review Body for the next financial year and we want to continue discussing with the BMA how we can make the NHS a better place to work.”

Junior doctors in England are set to stage a 72-hour walkout next week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
2
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
3
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious four-car crash…
2
4
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
5
Chris Gair has travelled far and wide during his career but is now settled in his cafe in Foress. Image: Jason Hedge/DC Thomson
Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he…
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Steven Moir outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie. Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Teen girls left ‘scared and uncomfortable’ after flasher exposed himself at bus stop
7
Snow started falling overnight in the Islands and has been gradually spreading across the mainland on Monday. Pictured is the A93 near Potarch in early afternoon. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow
8
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks

More from Press and Journal

Snow in Whalsay
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east with closures to roads and…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 6-3-23 Picture shows; New cafe bistro on the way in Grant Street, Inverness . Inverness. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Major plans unveiled for Coul Links golf course, cafe bistro on the cards for…
Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC
Richard Davidson hopes to make his mark as Deveronvale assistant manager
Colourful disposable vapes have become a common sight in recent years (Image: Master_foto/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Of course teenagers swapped cigarettes for vapes - we let them
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jackson admitted two assaults to injury under provocation Picture shows; Joey Jackson - Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Teen kicked and punched two victims unconscious for 'giving his sister cheek'
Susie Wolff has become Managing Director of the new F1 Academy, designed to help women in motorsport.
Neil Drysdale: If anybody can bring women through to Formula One, it's Scotland's Susie…
Lysimachia clethroides is understood worldwide but gooseneck loosestrife is an English common name.
Scott Smith: What's in a name? Quite a lot when it comes to gardening
Aberdeenshire school meals
Aberdeenshire budget: £7m spending spree on canteen upgrades as demand for free lunches set…
Cove Rangers midfielder Luis Longstaff. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers underperforming at both ends, says Luis Longstaff
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Charlotte Bailey earned two scholarships for her work in engineering Picture shows; Charlotte Bailey. Inverness. Supplied by UHI Inverness/Roddie Reid DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
UHI Inverness student scoops two scholarships to continue vital energy research

Editor's Picks

Most Commented