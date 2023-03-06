Small boat crossings of the English Channel: Key numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Small boat crossings of the English Channel: Key numbers

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 1:23 pm
Key statistics have been compiled for people arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel in small boats (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Key statistics have been compiled for people arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel in small boats (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Here are some of the key statistics for people arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel in small boats:

– How many people have made the crossing?

The number has increased steadily each year since 299 people were detected making the journey in 2018.

There were 1,843 crossings in 2019, 8,466 in 2020 and 28,526 in 2021, according to the Home Office.

The total in 2022 – 45,755 – was 60% higher than the figure for 2021.

Some 2,950 people made the crossing in the first two months of 2023, provisional figures show.

This compares with 1,482 in the same period last year.

(PA Graphics)

– Who are the arrivals?

In 2021 more than half of those detected crossing the Channel were of Iranian or Iraqi nationality (30% and 22% of the total respectively).

A further 10% were Eritrean, 9% were Syrian and 5% were from Afghanistan.

2022 saw a change in the breakdown of nationalities, with Albanians accounting for 28% of arrivals – the highest proportion of any group.

Afghans accounted for 20%, Iranians 13% and Iraqis 10%.

Albanian arrivals peaked during July to September 2022, when they accounted for nearly half (45%) of all detected crossings.

In October to December this proportion fell to just 9%.

By contrast, Afghan nationals accounted for 13% of arrivals in July-September but 33% in October-December.

All figures are based on the total number of arrivals for whom nationality has been recorded by the Home Office.

POLITICS Immigration
(PA Graphics)

– What age and sex are the people making the crossing?

Males accounted for 87% of small boat arrivals in 2022 – similar to the proportion each year from 2018 to 2021.

Some 12% of all arrivals last year were males under the age of 18, the same proportion as in 2021.

A further 34% were males aged 18-24 (32% in 2021), while 35% were males aged 25-39 (40% in 2021) and 6% were males aged 40 and over (5% in 2021).

These figures are based on the total number of arrivals where age and sex has been recorded.

– How many are making the crossing per boat?

The monthly average has been on an upwards path since the start of 2021.

In 2018 there were fewer than 10 people per boat, while in 2019 and 2020 the figure tended to fluctuate between single figures and the high teens.

From 2021 the average started to increase, reaching 20 in March and passing 30 in August.

It reached 40 people per boat in June 2022 and hit 47 in October, before falling slightly to 42 in December.

POLITICS Migrants Numbers
(PA Graphics)

– How many apply for asylum?

A total of 35,836 asylum applications were made by arrivals in 2022 – some of which will have included more than one person, such as a dependant – and of this figure, just 340 had received an initial decision by the time the latest data was published in February this year.

Some 703 applications had been withdrawn, but the vast majority (34,793) were still awaiting a decision.

Of the 340 that received a decision, 210 were granted refugee status or another type of leave to remain, 87 were refused, and 43 were not considered on “third country grounds” – meaning the UK Government instead sought the person’s removal to a safe third country because the applicant had a connection to that country where they could “reasonably have been expected to claim asylum” before reaching the UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
2
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
3
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious four-car crash…
2
4
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
5
Chris Gair has travelled far and wide during his career but is now settled in his cafe in Foress. Image: Jason Hedge/DC Thomson
Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he…
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Steven Moir outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie. Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Teen girls left ‘scared and uncomfortable’ after flasher exposed himself at bus stop
7
Snow started falling overnight in the Islands and has been gradually spreading across the mainland on Monday. Pictured is the A93 near Potarch in early afternoon. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow
8
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks

More from Press and Journal

Snow in Whalsay
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east with closures to roads and…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 6-3-23 Picture shows; New cafe bistro on the way in Grant Street, Inverness . Inverness. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Major plans unveiled for Coul Links golf course, cafe bistro on the cards for…
Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC
Richard Davidson hopes to make his mark as Deveronvale assistant manager
Colourful disposable vapes have become a common sight in recent years (Image: Master_foto/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Of course teenagers swapped cigarettes for vapes - we let them
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jackson admitted two assaults to injury under provocation Picture shows; Joey Jackson - Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Teen kicked and punched two victims unconscious for 'giving his sister cheek'
Susie Wolff has become Managing Director of the new F1 Academy, designed to help women in motorsport.
Neil Drysdale: If anybody can bring women through to Formula One, it's Scotland's Susie…
Lysimachia clethroides is understood worldwide but gooseneck loosestrife is an English common name.
Scott Smith: What's in a name? Quite a lot when it comes to gardening
Aberdeenshire school meals
Aberdeenshire budget: £7m spending spree on canteen upgrades as demand for free lunches set…
Cove Rangers midfielder Luis Longstaff. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers underperforming at both ends, says Luis Longstaff
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Charlotte Bailey earned two scholarships for her work in engineering Picture shows; Charlotte Bailey. Inverness. Supplied by UHI Inverness/Roddie Reid DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
UHI Inverness student scoops two scholarships to continue vital energy research

Editor's Picks

Most Commented