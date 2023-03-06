Defence Secretary ‘pretty confident’ about receiving Budget boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Defence Secretary ‘pretty confident’ about receiving Budget boost

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 1:28 pm Updated: March 6, 2023, 4:33 pm
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has lobbied the Chancellor publicly for more money (Ben Birchall/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has lobbied the Chancellor publicly for more money (Ben Birchall/PA)

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said he is “pretty confident” his department will be given the investment boost it requires in next week’s Budget to carry out army upgrades.

The Cabinet minister has lobbied Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in public for extra cash for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to help deal with inflationary pressures and the costs of backing Ukraine in its battle against Russia’s invading forces.

Mr Wallace reportedly wanted up to £11 billion extra over the next two years but, according to The Times, Mr Hunt has agreed a rise of closer to £4-5 billion as part of his Budget package.

The former Scots Guard, asked at Conservative Home’s defence and security conference on Monday whether he was confident he would receive the investment the armed forces required, said: “I’m pretty confident, yes.”

As well as dealing with inflation, which stands at about 10% according to some metrics, the senior Conservative minister said Russia’s attack on Ukraine had changed the timetable for when military investment would be required.

He said £24 billion of armed forces funding, announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in 2020 when he was chancellor, was designed to plug “historical black holes” but also kick-start the process of updating British Army equipment that was “desperately in need of replacement”.

Stating that some Army upgrades were 15 years overdue, Mr Wallace continued: “We were prepared to take some risks in the timeframes of bringing in new capability.

“Then, of course, (Russian president Vladimir) Putin invades Ukraine and that changes some of those middle-of-the-decade timetables that we were prepared to take a risk in.

“The negotiations I’m involved in are about how I can bring some equipment forward in order to mitigate those risks.”

He repeated his assertion that the British Army had been “hollowed out” over a 30-year period by successive governments of every colour.

Interest rates
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is reportedly due to announce more money for defence spending in his Budget (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Wallace also called for the UK to move to a 10-year budget framework for defence to provide long-term stability and avoid waste when it comes to military procurement.

In his opening remarks to the conference, Mr Wallace spelt out how he felt the global security picture was changing and warned of the world becoming “more insecure, more unstable and more anxious for the next decade or two”.

Touching upon the UK’s support for Ukraine, he added: “We must invest for the future and learn the lessons of what we are seeing on the battlefield to make sure we are match-fit come whatever happens next.

“And I think there will be a next — and we just have to make sure we are there and ready.”

He suggested, in light of increased threats, ministers would have to consider sending a “clear signal” to the public, the Treasury and other departments that defence was likely to need a “greater share than it traditionally has done” at the next spending review.

Mr Wallace added: “That’s the real battle to come, and I’m not sure I’ll be here in two years.”

An update to the Government’s integrated review of foreign and defence policy is expected to be produced before the March 15 Budget, which will give an indication of the new pressures the military will be under and the funding needed to meet them.

The refresh was ordered by then prime minister Liz Truss, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and with pressure from some in the Tory party to take a tougher line on China.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Britain has been training Ukrainian soldiers and supplying Kyiv with weapons (Ben Birchall/PA)

Downing Street said Mr Sunak wanted to “do everything necessary to protect our people” when asked about speculation of an uplift in funding for the MoD.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Obviously, it’s not for me to set out departmental funding or get into speculation on that ahead of a fiscal event.

“So the Prime Minister has been clear, we will do everything necessary to protect our people, that’s why the armed forces have had significant investment.

“And as the Defence Secretary set out, defence spending turned a corner in 2020, thanks to the Spending Review, which provides an uplift for the Ministry of Defence for £24 billion over four years.

“But in terms of future spending, I will leave that for others to set out.”

Mr Wallace said he would be in Japan when the Budget is announced on March 15, rather than on the Government front bench in the Commons, as he is signing a deal with Japanese and Italian counterparts related to the next generation of fighter aircraft.

