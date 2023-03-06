Sue Gray may have breached rules with plans to move to Labour, ministers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sue Gray may have breached rules with plans to move to Labour, ministers say

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 4:13 pm Updated: March 6, 2023, 9:13 pm
Sue Gray (Aaron Chown/PA)

Partygate investigator Sue Gray’s “unprecedented” planned move to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s office may have breached civil service rules, ministers have said.

Paymaster General Jeremy Quin raised in the Commons on Monday four areas where the senior civil servant may have fallen foul during the “exceptional situation”.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner accused Conservative MPs of pursuing “conspiracy theories” spread by former prime minister Boris Johnson and his allies.

Labour confirmed last week that Ms Gray plans to become Sir Keir’s chief of staff, after the move was first reported by Sky News.

Mr Johnson and his allies have since seized on it to allege the investigation into the law-breaking parties in Downing Street under his leadership was an attempt to smear him.

Answering an urgent question, Mr Quin said: “The House will recognise this is an exceptional situation, it is unprecedented for a serving permanent secretary to resign to seek to take up a senior position working for the leader of the opposition.”

He said there are four rules or guidance for civil servants that are “pertinent”, including informing the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba).

“The rules state that approval must be obtained prior to a job offer being announced. The Cabinet Office has not as yet been informed that the relevant notification to Acoba has been made,” he said.

Other rules relevant to Ms Gray’s plans, he said, include impartiality, declaration of outside interests and that contact with opposition parties should be cleared with ministers.

“Regardless of the details of the specific situation, I understand why members of this House and eminent commentators outside have raised concerns,” he added.

Mr Quin urged Labour to publish its communications with Ms Gray ahead of her appointment.

Ms Rayner accused the “sleaze-addicted” Tories of being “so self-obsessed that they are using parliamentary time to indulge in the conspiracy theories of the former prime minister and his gang”.

“What will they ask for next, a Westminster hall debate on the moon landings, the bill of dredging the Loch Ness, or a public inquiry into whether the earth is flat?” she asked.

“This debate says more about the delusions of the modern Conservative Party than it does anything else.”

Arch Johnson loyalist Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested Ms Gray’s plans “smash to pieces the idea of an independent civil service”, claiming she was “conniving in secret meetings with the party of opposition”.

The Conservative, who was Mr Johnson’s Commons leader, suggested the move would “undermine all her previous work”, particularly Ms Gray’s investigation into lockdown breaches in No 10.

Mr Johnson, who ordered the civil servant’s investigation, went on to receive one of the 126 fines issued by the Metropolitan Police during its own partygate investigation.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle opened the debate on Monday by saying he was “quite surprised” by the “same wording” and “same length of sentence” of many of the requests for a debate.

“I won’t be moved by mass lobbying,” he said.

The Cabinet Office is looking into the circumstances surrounding Ms Gray’s resignation as second permanent secretary in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Allegations that Mr Johnson lied to Parliament with his denials of lockdown-flouting parties are being investigated by the cross-party Privileges Committee.

If found in contempt and suspended for more than 10 days, he could ultimately be forced to face a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

Earlier in the day, Science Secretary Michelle Donelan defended Ms Gray, telling Sky News: “I think she was impartial, I have no reason to believe she wasn’t.”

Sir Keir said he had “absolutely no contact” with Ms Gray while she was investigating rule breaches across Downing Street and Whitehall.

He declined to say when he first contacted her about joining his team when pressed repeatedly, saying only that “it was recent” and after his former chief of staff left in October last year.

“I’ve been looking for a chief of staff for a little while now, but Sue will lay that out, but there’s nothing improper at all,” the Labour leader said during a phone-in on LBC Radio.

He said the appointment is yet to be finalised, adding “we haven’t agreed terms” yet.

Ms Gray had been expected to submit a formal request on Monday to take on the role when she puts in her application to Acoba, Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog.

However, Labour did not say whether she had made this move and Acoba declined to comment, saying “all applications are treated fairly and confidentially”.

Acoba can advise waiting periods before civil servants start other jobs and the Prime Minister ultimately makes the final recommendation.

Though it is not legally binding, Ms Gray is expected to await the decision before taking up the role.

Sir Keir also described as “desperate” Mr Johnson’s attempts to portray Ms Gray as biased, as he praised her “integrity” and “delivery in government”.

