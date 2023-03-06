New GP contract ‘will see more GPs quit and patients wait longer for care’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New GP contract ‘will see more GPs quit and patients wait longer for care’

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 10:59 pm
A new GP contract has been imposed (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A new general practice contract will lead to more GPs leaving the profession and more patients waiting longer for care, the acting chairman of the General Practitioners Committee (GPC) England has said.

NHS England sent a letter to GPs on Monday imposing a new contract.

GPC England, a British Medical Association (BMA) committee, rejected in February what it called “insulting” proposed changes to the GP contract.

The committee met Health Secretary Steve Barclay on Thursday to negotiate changes, but the BMA said Mr Barclay “flatly refused” to supply additional help to practices in the “tick-box exercise meeting”.

Dr Kieran Sharrock, acting chairman of GPC England, said in a statement on Monday that ministers have focused on “eking out” more from practices without providing the necessary resources.

Steve Barclay
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said: “Without investment to do more, practices have to free up resources from elsewhere. This hasn’t been properly considered, ramping up GP workload, and without the support needed, will lead to more GPs leaving the profession.

“Ultimately, it’s our patients who suffer most, and this means more of them will be left waiting longer for the care they desperately need.”

He also said: “It’s extremely frustrating to see a second GP contract imposition forced on the profession, especially one that does absolutely nothing to improve what is fast-becoming an irreparable situation for practices and their patients up and down the country.”

Dr Sharrock continued: “This contract is the result of a failure to listen to what GPs actually need, and totally ignores the calls for any extra support to help practices meet the rising costs of keeping their doors open.

“Despite warnings from GPC England, it also introduces more bureaucracy and arbitrary targets that only set practices up to fail and take GPs away from direct patient care.”

He added that staff will be “incredibly worried” about how their practices can survive.

“The Government must surely understand the link between ignoring the profession and the fact that we’ve now lost the equivalent of more than 2,000 full-time, fully qualified GPs in England,” the doctor said.

“General practice can no longer be expected to take whatever is thrown at it, and the Committee’s recent rejection of the contract offer still stands. We will now look to enter serious discussions with our membership and the wider profession on what action we take next.”

Dr David Wrigley, deputy chairman of the GPC, called the contract “shockingly bad” in a post on Twitter and said that it has led to “huge anger”.

According to the letter from NHS England, the updated GP contract says that patients should be offered an assessment of need, or signposted to an appropriate service, during their first contact with the practice.

This means practices will no longer be able to request that patients contact the practice at a later time.

New personal health information is also to be made available online to all patients by the end of October this year.

The majority of the Investment and Impact Fund – an NHS scheme to support primary care networks – £246 million, will now concentrate on improving patient experience of contacting their practice and receiving a response or being seen within the appropriate period depending on urgency.

There will also be changes to payments for childhood vaccinations.

According to the BMA, practices in England delivered 329 million appointments last year, 17 million more than in 2019, and 85% took place within two weeks of booking.

The association also said England has lost more than 400 practices since 2019.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We’re committed to supporting GPs and are incredibly grateful for the work they do.

“The updated terms of the contract first agreed with the BMA in 2019 will ensure patients receive better care and get to see their GP quicker – allowing practices to employ more highly skilled and experienced nurses and mental health practitioners.

“There are 400 more doctors in general practice compared to a year ago, we are delivering almost 120,000 extra appointments every day and will shortly be setting out our plans to help primary care recover further and faster with more support for staff and for patients.”

NHS England did not provide any comment regarding the imposed contract.

