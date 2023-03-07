Tony’s Law update will empower judges to hand out toughest jail terms to abusers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tony’s Law update will empower judges to hand out toughest jail terms to abusers

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 12:06 am
Sentencing guidelines have been updated to ensure those convicted of child cruelty face longer behind bars in what is known as Tony’s Law (David Tett/PA)
Sentencing guidelines have been updated to ensure those convicted of child cruelty face longer behind bars in what is known as Tony's Law (David Tett/PA)

Sentencing guidelines for people convicted of child cruelty have been updated to ensure judges can hand down tougher terms following the case of a boy abused so badly by his birth parents that he needed both legs amputated.

Tougher sentencing for child abusers came into force in June, meaning anyone who causes or allows the death of a child or vulnerable adult in their household can now be given up to life in prison – increased from the previous 14-year maximum.

Now, under new guidance for judges to go along with the changes brought in by the Act, those guilty of causing or allowing a child to die can be sentenced in a range of up to 18 years in prison.

Those convicted of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm and for cruelty to a child can be given a sentence of up to 12 years in custody.

The update, published on Tuesday and which will come into effect from April 1, follows sentencing changes under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Act 2022, known as “Tony’s Law”, after campaigning by Tony Hudgell’s adoptive family.

Tony, now aged eight, was 41 days old when he was assaulted by his birth parents, an attack which caused multiple fractures, dislocations and blunt trauma to the face, leading to organ failure, toxic shock and sepsis.

He was left untreated and in agony for 10 days, and due to the extent of his injuries both his legs had to be amputated.

Jody Simpson, 29, and her partner Anthony Smith were jailed for 10 years in 2018.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said:  “We introduced Tony’s Law to ensure justice was delivered for children who faced monstrous abuse at the hands of those who should have cared for and protected them.

“These changes will empower judges to hand out the toughest sentences to those who cause harm to a child, keeping these criminals behind bars for longer.”

The new maximum penalties will apply to offences committed on or after June 28, 2022.

The statutory maximum penalty for causing or allowing a child to die was raised from 14 years to life imprisonment under the PCSC Act 2022 last year, which also raised the statutory maximum penalties for causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm and cruelty to a child from 10 years to 14 years’ imprisonment.

A new “very high culpability” level means the guidelines take into account the increased maximum sentences and will help the courts take a consistent approach to sentencing the most serious cases of child cruelty, the Sentencing Council said.

Its chairman Lord Justice William Davis said: “Child cruelty offences are by their very nature targeted against particularly vulnerable people – children – and it is important that courts have up-to-date guidelines that reflect the penalties set by Parliament.

“The revisions published today will ensure that the courts can reflect the new penalties consistently and transparently and will have available to them the full range of possible sentences when dealing with the worst cases of child cruelty.”

