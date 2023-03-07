Hancock ‘despicable’ for discussing withholding disability centre funds from MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Hancock ‘despicable’ for discussing withholding disability centre funds from MP

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 9:05 am
Matt Hancock has been accused of “despicable” behaviour after leaked messages suggested he discussed withholding funding for a learning disability centre to pressure an MP not to rebel against coronavirus restrictions (Steve Parsons/PA)
Matt Hancock has been accused of “despicable” behaviour after leaked messages suggested he discussed withholding funding for a learning disability centre to pressure an MP not to rebel against coronavirus restrictions (Steve Parsons/PA)

Matt Hancock has been accused of “despicable” behaviour after leaked messages suggested he discussed withholding funding for a learning disability centre to pressure an MP not to rebel against coronavirus restrictions.

The former health secretary and an aide spoke about warning Bury North MP James Daly that a new centre for disabled children and adults would be “off the table” if he voted against the Government, according to leaked WhatsApp messages.

Senior Conservative Jake Berry described the disclosure as an “absolute disgrace” and called for Mr Hancock to be hauled before the Commons for questioning.

Sir Jake, whose son has disabilities, said: “Once you get to the point that you are weaponising the provision of care to disabled children, I think you have crossed the line.”

Mr Hancock’s team said “what’s being accused here never happened” as they disputed the “entirely partial account” based on a trove of his WhatsApp messages handed to the Daily Telegraph.

The newspaper said the discussion between Mr Hancock and political aide Allan Nixon came ahead of a vote on December 1 2020 on the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions in England.

It came at a time when Whitehall was scrambling to put measures in place because tens of thousands of lives were at stake over the winter, with all options being considered to ensure the vote was won.

Mr Nixon said they needed to “dangle our top asks” over some of the newest MPs who entered Parliament in 2019 through Boris Johnson’s general election victory.

Mr Nixon suggested, for example, “James wants his Learning Disability Hub in Bury – whips call him up and say Health team want to work with him to deliver this but that’ll be off the table if he rebels”.

“These guys’ re-election hinges on us in a lot of instances, and we know what they want. We should seriously consider using it IMO,” he wrote.

Mr Hancock’s response was “yes 100%”.

Boris Johnson visits Bury FC
No threat to block the scheme was made to Bury North Tory MP James Daly (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Daly, a Conservative MP, told the paper he was “appalled” and “disgusted” that the disability hub was discussed as a way to coerce him into voting with ministers.

But he said the threat was never made to him.

Mr Hancock’s spokesman said: “As we’ve repeatedly seen this last week, it is completely wrong to take this entirely partial account and write it up as fact.

“What’s being accused here never happened, demonstrating the story is wrong, and showing why such a biased, partial approach to the evidence is a bad mistake, driven by those with a vested interest and an axe to grind.

“The right place to consider everything about the pandemic objectively is in the public inquiry.”

Rossendale and Darwen MP Sir Jake, a former Tory Party chairman, said: “This is an absolute disgrace.

“Hancock should be dragged to the bar of the House of Commons first thing tomorrow morning to be questioned on this.”

On Times Radio, he added: “What he has effectively said is that he wants to weaponise provision of care to disabled children to try and force MPs to vote in a certain way.

“Politics… is full of sort of arm-twisting and leverage and cajoling. But I actually think once you get to the point that you are weaponising the provision of care to disabled children, I think you have crossed the line and as a local MP and… a father with a son with additional needs, I know how desperately provision of this sort of care is required in the local area.

“And I just think it’s an absolutely despicable and appalling way for Matt Hancock and his advisers to have behaved.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
2
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
3
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious three-car crash…
5
4
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
5
Chris Gair has travelled far and wide during his career but is now settled in his cafe in Foress. Image: Jason Hedge/DC Thomson
Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he…
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Steven Moir outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie. Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Teen girls left ‘scared and uncomfortable’ after flasher exposed himself at bus stop
7
Snow started falling overnight in the Islands and has been gradually spreading across the mainland on Monday. Pictured is the A93 near Potarch in early afternoon. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow
8
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks

More from Press and Journal

Scott Cormack, regional director, Mermaid Subsea Services UK. Image: Mermaid Subsea
Mermaid Subsea creating 12 jobs with major decommissioning contract
lost in music is heading to Aberdeen's P&J Live
Lost in Music to bring 70s hits to Aberdeen's P&J Live
Wood offices in Aberdeen
Breaking: Wood knocks back fourth takeover offer from US firm Apollo
Snowy conditions causes travel disruption across the north and north-east. Picture of William Wood in the snow in Fochabers Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 6-3-23 Picture shows; New cafe bistro on the way in Grant Street, Inverness . Inverness. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Major plans unveiled for Coul Links golf course, cafe bistro on the cards for…
Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC
Richard Davidson hopes to make his mark as Deveronvale assistant manager
Colourful disposable vapes have become a common sight in recent years (Image: Master_foto/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Of course teenagers swapped cigarettes for vapes - we let them
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jackson admitted two assaults to injury under provocation Picture shows; Joey Jackson - Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Teen kicked and punched two victims unconscious for 'giving his sister cheek'
Susie Wolff has become Managing Director of the new F1 Academy, designed to help women in motorsport.
Neil Drysdale: If anybody can bring women through to Formula One, it's Scotland's Susie…
Lysimachia clethroides is understood worldwide but gooseneck loosestrife is an English common name.
Scott Smith: What's in a name? Quite a lot when it comes to gardening

Editor's Picks

Most Commented