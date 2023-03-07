New figures show ‘significant and sustained progress’ in CAMHS waiting times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New figures show ‘significant and sustained progress’ in CAMHS waiting times

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 12:34 pm
(PICTURE POSED BY MODEL)New figures showed ‘significant and sustained progress’ in waiting times for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, the Scottish Government said (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)
(PICTURE POSED BY MODEL)New figures showed ‘significant and sustained progress’ in waiting times for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, the Scottish Government said (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

There has been “significant and sustained” progress in reducing waiting times for youngsters who need specialist mental health treatment, the Scottish Government insisted.

Mental wellbeing minister Kevin Stewart said that “record-breaking investments” in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) had resulted in 5,548 children and young people starting treatment over the period October to December – marking the highest quarterly total on record and a rise of almost a fifth (19.1%) on the total from the same period in 2021.

The latest figures also showed that in the final three months of last year seven out of 10 (70.1%) children and young people were seen by CAMHS within 18 weeks of being referred.

That is up from the 67.9% achieved in the period July to September 2022, and while it is still below the Scottish Government’s target of having 90% of youngsters start treatment within 18 weeks,  ministers are said to be confident that at least six of Scotland’s health board areas will meet that target this month.

However, the NHS coronavirus recovery plan, published in August 2021, had committed for the 90% standard to be achieved across the country by March 2023.

Public Health Scotland data for the period October to December showed the number of youngsters waiting to start CAMHS treatment fell to 7,563, with this down by 9.3% on the previous three months and 27.6% lower than in October to December last year – when 10,449 were waiting for help.

The number waiting more than a year for treatment is 53.8% lower than it was in the previous year, Mr Stewart said.

Commenting on the figures, he added: “We are now seeing evidence of significant and sustained progress, including continuing record levels of activity and some of the most positive changes in the waiting list that we have seen for over half a decade.

“Following our record-breaking investments in CAMHS the number of children starting treatment is the highest figure on record, 5,548, up over 11% from the previous quarter.

“The last four quarters have seen each of the four highest figures on record for children starting CAMHS.

“One in every two referrals to CAMHS is seen within nine weeks, and those most in need of help are prioritised by boards to be seen quickly.

“We are seeing the continuing impact of this increased activity on waits of over 18 weeks and over a year. Compared to the same time last year there has been a decrease in the number of children waiting over 52 weeks of 53.8%.”

He said the improvements had been “made possible by the hard work of the CAMHS workforce” – adding that staffing levels had increased by 117.5% since 2007.

Mental wellbeing minister Kevin Stewart highlighted the increase in the CAMHS workforce (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

Mr Stewart described this increase in the workforce as being part of what was needed for “long-term, sustainable improvement to CAMHS”, saying it was necessary for boards to clear waiting lists before then can “sustainably and consistently meet the 90% waiting times standard going forward”.

He added that the Scottish Government had targeted support at those health board areas with the longest waits, but stressed ministers remain committed to supporting all boards to achieve the standard that 90% of patients start treatment within 18 weeks of referral”.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland described the latest figures as “encouraging” – but warned the Government must not become “complacent”.

Chair Dr Helen Smith stated: “While it is encouraging to see an increase in the number of children and young people being seen, we must not be complacent. As psychiatrists working on the frontline, we know first-hand how demand continues to increase but capacity remains the same.”

She added: “Despite all the drama around who will become the new first minister, the CAMHS crisis continues in the background.

“We’re calling on all candidates to make sure they give children and young people’s mental health the priority it deserves.”

The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition (SCSC) meanwhile called on whoever becomes the new first minister to make the provision of mental health services for children and young people an “absolute priority”.

The SCSC brings together various providers of specialist care and education services for more vulnerable youngsters, with a spokesperson insisting it is “extremely alarming” that almost a third of those referred to CAMHS have to wait more than 18 weeks for help.

The spokesperson said: “Disturbingly, this means that the Scottish Government has totally failed to achieve its pledge to clear waiting lists by March 2023, leaving many thousands of children and young people awaiting treatment.

“Even before the Covid-19 pandemic demand for already overstretched and under-resourced mental health services was increasing.

“Both the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis are making matters even worse, creating a potential lost generation of vulnerable children and young people.”

