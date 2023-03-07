Forbes wants to ‘scale up’ medical student numbers if she becomes first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Forbes wants to ‘scale up’ medical student numbers if she becomes first minister

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 1:05 pm
Would-be first minister Kate Forbes wants to see an increase in the number of Scots studying medicine at universities north of the border. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Would-be first minister Kate Forbes wants to see an increase in the number of Scots studying medicine at universities north of the border. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Would-be first minister Kate Forbes has pledged to increase the number of university places north of the border for Scots to study medicine, if she is chosen to succeed Nicola Sturgeon.

The current Scottish Finance Secretary said she would seek to have a conversation with the country’s five medical schools “with the aim of increasing the number of spaces for Scottish-based medical students at our universities”.

The SNP leadership candidate insisted: “Bluntly we will have an ongoing crisis in the NHS if we don’t recruit many more doctors.”

Ms Forbes faces Scottish Health Secretary Huzma Yousaf and former Scottish Government minister Ash Regan in the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon.

SNP leadership candidates
Kate Forbes is running against Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf to be the next SNP leader and Scottish first minister (Jane Barlow/Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking about the plan, Ms Forbes said: “There’s clear evidence that Scottish medical students who qualify from a Scottish university are much more likely to stay in Scotland when they graduate.

“From my initial conversations with frontline medics, there is a strong rationale for growing more of our own talent here.”

Noting the competition for places to study medicine at university is already “very high”, Ms Forbes said that this demonstrated there are plenty of well-qualified Scottish pupils keen to pursue a career in medicine”.

She continued: “If I am elected first minister I would like to have significant discussions with medical schools and their universities regarding actual numbers and the speed at which things can be scaled up. 

“This would form part of a wider conversation – other health professionals from nurses to psychologists to speech therapists are all part of the picture, and we mustn’t forget about them either.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Two children were taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy in critical condition following three-vehicle crash near Inverness Airport
2
Two cars in heavy snow
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east
3
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
4
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious three-car crash…
5
5
Many schools in the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire have been closed today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
In full: The list of schools closed on Tuesday March 7
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jackson admitted two assaults to injury under provocation Picture shows; Joey Jackson - Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Teen kicked and punched two victims unconscious for ‘giving his sister cheek’
7
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
8
To go with story by Carol Ann Mackenzie Browne. To go with the Readers' Ombudsman piece on how we choose photos after accidents/deaths and report on tragic incidents. Picture shows; P&J website on laptop, camera and pics of police signs. N/A. Supplied by DCT design team Date; 20/04/2022
Readers’ Ombudsman: We carefully consider photographs used when reporting on tragic incidents
9
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
10
Chris Gair has travelled far and wide during his career but is now settled in his cafe in Foress. Image: Jason Hedge/DC Thomson
Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he…

More from Press and Journal

Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
Bioenergy plants proposed near Elgin and Buckie
missing Alex Ewing
Appeal to find missing Aberdeen man Alex Ewing
22-year-old MV Corran on Loch Linnhe will be getting replaced. Image: Allan Milligan/ DC Thomson.
'Ridiculous plan': Temporary weight restriction for Corran Ferry to come into force on March…
Oil rig at sea in sunset
Drillers warn politicians that North Sea rigs could be ‘lost for good’
Runners at the 2020 Inverness Half Marathon.
Inverness Half Marathon to host Scottish Half Marathon Championships for first time
SGL Muir of Ord sign
Muir of Ord company says green freeport status will 'entice people' to Highlands
Riverside Care Home in Aberdeen is one of three homes saved from closure after new buyers were found
New buyers found for north-east care homes after company plunged into administration
Calum Morrison of Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Inverurie top dog Calum Morrison targets Evening Express Champion of Champions, as Aberdeen…
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Aberdeen can still land third place Premiership finish to salvage season
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Erland Borwick Burnett. Peterhead. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Fisherman who slammed girlfriend through glass coffee table jailed for 16 months

Editor's Picks

Most Commented