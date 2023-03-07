What we know about Braverman’s new ‘stop the boats’ Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

What we know about Braverman’s new ‘stop the boats’ Bill

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 4:33 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 7:47 pm
Suella Braverman (Leon Neal/PA)
Suella Braverman (Leon Neal/PA)

Rishi Sunak made “stopping the boats” one of his five priorities for a reason: he believes tackling the problem to be crucial to the Conservatives’ electoral chances.

The Prime Minister hopes Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s new Illegal Migration Bill will go some way to address the issue that governments have struggled to tackle for years.

Here is a look at what is known of the plan so far:

– What has been announced?

Anyone arriving in Britain by crossing the Channel in a small boat – or any other unauthorised means – would no longer be able to claim asylum in the UK.

This toughening of existing rules means instead they would only be eligible for asylum in a “safe” third country, such as Rwanda.

Furthermore, they would receive a lifetime ban on citizenship or re-entry to the UK.

Powers would be granted to detain migrants for 28 days without recourse for bail or judicial review, and then indefinitely for as long as there is a “reasonable prospect” of removal.

Challenges based on modern slavery laws would be barred, and any other legal attempt to stay would be heard overseas – after they are removed.

An annual quota on the number of refugees that can be settled through the limited number of safe and legal routes to asylum would be set.

– How do the proposals differ from the Nationality and Borders Act?

The Illegal Migration Bill is being introduced less than a year after laws which the Government said would be the “most comprehensive reform in decades to fix the broken asylum system” came into force.

Rishi Sunak
Mr Sunak speaks with staff as he views a rubber dinghy and life vests during a visit to the Home Office joint control centre in Dover, Kent (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The Nationality and Borders Act’s three objectives were to support those in genuine need for asylum, to deter “illegal” entry into the UK, and to remove more easily those with “no right” to be in the country.

The laws made it a criminal offence for knowingly arriving in the UK without permission and meant that, for the first time, how someone entered the UK – legally or illegally – affected how their asylum claim progresses and their status in the UK if the claim was successful.

Critics have questioned why the latest legal intervention is needed so soon after the recent overhaul of the system and suggests those measures have failed to deter crossings as intended.

But Mr Sunak’s administration argues the new Bill is a vital further step to stopping the crossings altogether by essentially banning migrants from claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive by unauthorised means and toughening up rules on detentions and removals.

Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman arrives at Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– Will the plans be gummed up in the courts?

Ms Braverman is fully prepared for her legislation to face similar snags to the stalled Rwanda policy.

She even wrote to MPs to admit her “robust and novel” approach has a more than 50% chance of being incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

In the letter seen by the PA news agency, she said she is “confident” the Bill is compatible with international law and said she expects the courts to take into consideration any endorsement by Parliament.

Right to a family life, freedom from torture and the right to a fair trial were all issues being considered as potential challenges to the legislation. So too was the right to liberty, with concerns over the powers for indefinite detention.

– What about leaving the convention?

Like many Brexiteers on the Tory right, Ms Braverman deep down wants the UK to withdraw from the convention itself. Rishi Sunak was not taking that drastic step right now.

Conservative hardliners including former minister Mark Francois warned the Home Secretary the UK will “remain tied up in legal knots” unless they take on judges that interpret the convention in Strasbourg.

Some in Westminster saw it as a long-game move to pick a fight with European judges and then use withdrawal as a battleground at the next general election.

“That’s the whole point of this, isn’t it?” SNP MP Joanna Cherry asked Ms Braverman.

Migrants graphic
(PA Graphics)

– How’s the Rwanda scheme going?

Despite at least £140 million of taxpayers’ money being paid to Rwanda, not a single flight forcibly removing asylum seekers has taken off for the capital of Kigali.

The entire policy has been stalled as the Court of Appeal prepares to hear challenges to the Government’s plan next month.

Success here is crucial for Ms Braverman’s latest plans, with a central point being that anyone who arrives through unauthorised means would be removed to Rwanda.

Migrants could be deported to other third countries deemed “safe” if their home nation is not, but the UK has so far not convinced anywhere else to partner up on such a scheme.

– How will the Government speed up removals?

Ms Braverman told MPs the Bill will see migrants arriving in Britain illegally “detained and swiftly removed”.

But how this will be achieved remains unclear.

The UK may seek to establish more returns agreements with other countries, although how effective any such deals will be is uncertain.

Before Brexit, the UK was part of an EU returns deal known as the Dublin agreement. Former immigration minister Tom Pursglove previously admitted there had been “difficulties securing returns” as there was not a subsequent returns agreement with the European Union in place.

According to Home Office figures in the year to September 2022, there were 3,531 enforced returns. This is 51% fewer than in 2019 prior to the coronavirus pandemic (7,198).

The vast majority of removals were for foreign criminals and around half (49%) were EU nationals.

– What next?

The legislation is likely to get a rough ride in the Lords, as the upper chamber considers whether to amend the legislation. If the Government does not accept the changes, then a lengthy back and forth could delay the implementation.

Mr Sunak will visit France on Friday for a summit with president Emmanuel Macron. He will hope he can strengthen cross-Channel efforts to reduce the wave of boats without a legal battle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th May '20 Jim McNaught 76 Birch Drive, Maryburgh, Rossshire who hs a holiday caravan at the Parkdean Lochloy Caravan Park in Nairn but is in dispute over this years payments.
Man told partner ‘just go to sleep’ as he blocked her nose and mouth
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
4
Many schools in the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire have been closed today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Wednesday March 8
5
Popular Robbie Stewart, who ran Aristocats Cattery in Insch.
Death of 71-year-old Aristocats Cattery boss Robbie Stewart of Insch
6
The Aberdeen-based nursery has been issued a number of improvement requirements since June last year. Image Shutterstock.
Bridge of Don nursery issued with improvement notice after failing to meet Care Inspectorate…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Erland Borwick Burnett. Peterhead. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Fisherman who slammed girlfriend through glass coffee table jailed for 16 months
8
The A93 North Deeside Road on the approach to Culter. The council is now considering the potential for bus lanes along the A93 route in order to improve public transport as a travel option. Image: Kath Flannery.
Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory
11
9
Iqbal Mohamed at his Oban shop.
Oban employment crisis? Businesses desperate for summer season staff as Brexit and ‘zero interest’…
10
Nina Hamilton
Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating ‘outdated and sexist stereotypes’ to succeed

More from Press and Journal

Richard Mcallister has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal launched to help trace missing Aberdeen man
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
SUBSIDISED: Farmers will benefit from vaccinating sheep. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Protect flock through test and vaccine
SUCKLER HERDS: Scottish farms raise fewer than 400,000 cows now - a figure that is 'absolutely tiny' in world terms.
Farmers deliver damning verdict on official party
Breaking news logo
A96 closed east of Huntly due to nine-vehicle collision
The coldest March temperature in over 10 years was recorded last night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Drivers urged to remain cautious amid icy conditions following coldest night in March in…
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk.
Brechin aiming for perfect run-in but face Fraserburgh test
To go with story by Garrett Stell. St Margaret's celebrates International Women's Day Picture shows; Historical photos from St Margaret's. Aberdeen. Supplied by St Margaret's School for Girls Date; Unknown
'Every day is International Women's Day' at St Margaret’s School for Girls
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Andy McCarthy wants to revive Peterhead's fortunes after penning new deal
Joe McCabe got Buckie's third.
Buckie win appeal against Joe McCabe's dismissal

Editor's Picks

Most Commented