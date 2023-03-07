Rollout of digital evidence system in Scottish courts this year – Brown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new £33 million system to manage evidence digitally will be rolled out across Scottish courts later this year, the Justice Secretary has said.

Keith Brown said the Digital Evidence Sharing Capability (DESC) would speed up the court process for victims and witnesses.

It changes how evidence is collected, managed and shared – allowing police officers, prosecutors, court staff and defence agents to access evidence digitally.

The system handles evidence including CCTV footage, photographs, and other material from computers and mobile devices.

Mr Brown visited a trial of the project in Dundee’s police headquarters on Tuesday.

So far the trial has handled 600 cases.

The minister said: “This is a significant milestone in our overhaul of how evidence is managed through Scotland’s justice system.

“From crime scene to courtroom, DESC will allow victims and others involved in criminal cases to move on with their lives sooner and free up officers’ time to focus more on frontline policing.

“No other country in the world has invested in a digital evidence solution which serves each part of the criminal justice system equally.

“The Scottish Government has invested £33 million in this innovative, secure and environmentally sustainable project, which also highlights the successful collaboration of justice partners.

“Already the pilot – which began in January – is proving extremely successful, with 600 cases handled and a guilty plea in a case involving digital evidence.”