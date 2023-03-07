Government urged to act over ‘ineffective’ ban on electric shock dog collars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government urged to act over ‘ineffective’ ban on electric shock dog collars

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 4:54 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 5:29 pm
Maurice Golden said the use of electric shock collars on dogs needed to change ‘as a matter of urgency’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Maurice Golden said the use of electric shock collars on dogs needed to change ‘as a matter of urgency’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

MSPs from all parties have united to urge the Scottish Government to bring in new regulations to end the use of electric shock collars on dogs – insisting that guidance already issued on this by ministers is “ineffective”.

SNP, Green, Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat MSPs raised concerns about the ongoing use of the collars in a letter to Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

The Scottish SPCA received 47 reports to its animal helpline about electric shock collars being used on dogs between 2019 to 2021 – but the MSPs said there was “nothing that could be done to bring forward a prosecution”.

Demanding action from Ms Gougeon, they told her: “We now believe the time is right for the Government to commit to its animal welfare commitment to ban electric shock dog collars by way of regulations, rather than ineffective guidance.”

MSPs from all five parties at Holyrood have joined together in a letter to Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Back in 2018 the then-environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham had declared that causing pain to dogs by using such collars was “clearly completely unacceptable”.

But the MSPs – who include Christine Grahame, Kenneth Gibson, Ruth Maguire, Stephanie Callaghan and Jenny Minto from the SNP – said as the government had not brought in supporting regulations and instead only issued guidance “still electric shock collars continue to be used as even though a ban was referred to”.

They told Ms Gougeon the collars can see dogs given shocks of up to 6,000 volts for up to 11 seconds at a time.

Remote controls mean that the devices can be operated from a range of up to two miles away, they added, “meaning the dog can receive an electric shock without their owner being in sight”.

The MSPs insisted that the guidance that was brought in “is ineffective”, adding that it was their view “that regulations should be introduced, as is the case in Wales, and as has been committed to in Westminster”.

Conservative MSP Maurice Golden, who has previously spoken out about the use of electric shock collars, stated: “The Scottish Government may have announced a ban previously – but the activity is free to continue across the whole country.

“That needs to change as a matter of urgency. Electric dog collars have been found to be cruel and cause significant pain and harm to dogs.

“What’s more, they are often ineffective and prevent the developing of far better and kinder training methods.”

He added: “It’s rare for MSPs from all parties to be united on something, so that shows just how important this is.

“It shouldn’t be too difficult for the Scottish Government to change this guidance into regulation, and that would at least mean a real ban on these collars.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland is a nation of pet lovers and it is vital that those who have pets practise responsible ownership to ensure the highest standards of welfare.

“Dog training that includes unpleasant stimuli or physical punishment may cause unacceptable pain, suffering and distress. Causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal is a criminal offence.

“The use of electronic dog training collars is currently being investigated by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC).

“We expect the results of this investigation to be published later this year and will consider any recommendation put forward by the SAWC.”

