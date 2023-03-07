Scotland’s spring Covid booster vaccine programme announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland’s spring Covid booster vaccine programme announced

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 5:23 pm
The booster programme will start in the last week on March (Jane Barlow/PA)
The booster programme will start in the last week on March (Jane Barlow/PA)

Residents in elderly care homes, people aged 75 and over and those aged over five with a weakened immune system will be eligible for a spring Covid-19 vaccine booster in Scotland.

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf confirmed the booster programme following publication of advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Top-up jags are north of the border are expected to start before the end of the month.

Mr Yousaf said: “The Scottish Government welcomes the advice from the JCVI that, in order to maximise protection in those most vulnerable to serious illness, an extra Covid-19 booster vaccine should be offered to certain priority groups in spring 2023. Prioritising those most at risk has been our approach from the outset.

“It is expected our spring programme will start in the final week of March with residents in care homes for older adults first to get the additional booster. The vaccination will then be offered to people aged 75 and over followed by those aged five and over with a weakened immune system.”

Humza Yousaf
Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf outlined the booster plan (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We also note earlier advice from the JCVI on advice on targeting primary course vaccinations to allow more efficient use of NHS resources over the course of this year.

“This will see the offer to everyone of a primary course of Covid-19 vaccinations changing on June 30 2023, coinciding with the end of the spring booster campaign.

“After this date, those aged five-49 with no underlying health conditions, who have not yet taken up the offer, will no longer be eligible to do so. Those in higher risk groups will still be able to access the primary offer during seasonal campaigns such as winter 2023.

“Vaccination has been our most effective tool against Covid-19. However, the degree of protection offered fades over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against Covid-19 for those at highest risk of severe effects of the virus.”

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chairman of the JCVI’s Covid-19 committee, said: “Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself against Covid-19 and the spring booster programme provides an opportunity for those who are at highest risk of severe illness to keep their immunity topped up.

“This year’s spring programme will bridge the gap to the planned booster programme in the autumn, enabling those who are most vulnerable to be well protected throughout the summer.”

The Scottish Government previously announced the booster drive for healthy 16 to 49-year-olds, and the autumn 2022 vaccine drive, will end on March 31.

Most Commented