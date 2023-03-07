Sir James Duddridge says Boris Johnson may have ‘upgraded’ knighthood to KCMG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir James Duddridge says Boris Johnson may have ‘upgraded’ knighthood to KCMG

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 5:31 pm
Sir James Duddridge after receiving his Knighthood for political and public service, from the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Tuesday March 7, 2023.
Sir James Duddridge after receiving his Knighthood for political and public service, from the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Tuesday March 7, 2023.

Boris Johnson’s former parliamentary private secretary said it was David Cameron who first suggested he might be knighted before “that was upgraded later to a KCMG, which I’m sure Boris had something to do with”.

Conservative former minister Sir James Duddridge, MP for Rochford and Southend East, received the honour of the Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George for “political and public service” at a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony on Tuesday.

The King approved the honour in October 2022, after it was recommended further to advice from Mr Johnson.

The former prime minister has faced criticism for reportedly including his father Stanley among one of as many as 100 names put forward in his resignations honours list.

Mr Johnson, who was forced out of Downing Street last September following a series of scandals, previously faced accusations of cronyism in 2020, after he nominated his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage.

Asked if he received the honour in return for loyalty to Mr Johnson, Sir James told the PA news agency: “So on the record I could say, I knew David Cameron suggested I might at some point get a knighthood for political services and that was obviously upgraded later to a KCMG, which I’m sure Boris had something to do with – probably not coincidence, I’ve been helpful to him as well as helpful to the foreign service.

“Indeed he’d served as a chief diplomat as Foreign Secretary.”

Quizzed on criticism of Mr Johnson for giving his allies honours, Sir James said: “In my eyes Boris Johnson can do no wrong.”

But he refused to be drawn further as royal protocol is for investitures to be apolitical events.

The former trade minister also told PA: “The whole thing is totally boggling really, because you worry about getting here on time and making sure you don’t trip over and do all the obvious things wrong but actually when the sword goes onto your shoulder you do realise how special it is, particularly receiving a knighthood and a KCMG at that.

“To be here is special for anybody but then to be the first person through and to have the Prince of Wales doing one of his first investitures, again, is very special.

“It’s great to receive an award, particularly for me this one, this KCMG, which normally is associated with diplomatic service.

“I worked for Africa, I was a foreign minister for four years and was chair of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, so in many ways the fact it is a KCMG is even more special to me than the fact I’m knighted at all, because it’s a hat tip for all those in the diplomatic service that I had something to do with, with them for a number of years, hopefully not over.”

Most Commented